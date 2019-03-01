The .25 Huntington Hammer

Tank Tinkering’s

I was pumped, but Roy had some mighty high aspirations, I guess since his name was going to be on this cartridge and all. He wanted boat-tail “spritzer” bullets he said, to make it flat-shooting, for long range, while at the same time he wanted the bullets to quickly expand, for “man-stopping” ability he told me.



We settled on the Nosler Ballistic tip bullets, and Roy even had Nosler make the tips match the gun, that’s the kind of pull he has. He wanted a minimum of 3,000 FPS, again for its flat trajectory. It took some figurin’ on my part, along with ingenuity, but I got it.



Have you ever heard of duplex loads? How about tri-plex? Well, we broke new ground here with “Five-Plex” loads. Let’s just say I mixed powders, fastest burn rate first, to slowest, so all powder could be consumed in the 2 3/8" barrel. Some powders had to be ground-up so it all fit in the case. But I got 97 grains of powder in there somehow!



Roy said he wanted it to be efficient and didn’t want to be blinded by a lot of muzzle-flash should he have to shoot in the dark. He’s always thinking that way. Guess that’s why he’s in charge?

