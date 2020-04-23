10 Great Defense Loads

From bullet designs to materials, defensive pistol ammunition has gone through its fair share of changes over the years. Overall, the dominant trend among defensive shooters over the decades has been away from cup-and-core or ball ammo and toward a jacketed hollow-point (JHP) design, which continues to be the most prolific. This trend owes much to FBI protocol testing, which influences law enforcement departments across the country, as well as civilian handgun owners.

What’s needed to make a handgun round particularly well-suited for defensive purposes? The answer to that question varies between law enforcement and personal applications. Essentially both types of defensive shooters are looking for similar characteristics. Likewise, FBI testing protocols help shed light on what types of bullets work well for defense purposes.

Bullets have to offer adequate penetration through some level of barrier into human flesh while not over-penetrating. This means a bullet has to pass through clothing and still enter the target intact and fully functional. Generally speaking, penetration is to be between 12″-16″, no more or less. Second, the bullet must deliver rapid expansion, creating trauma, and must at the same time hold together. The beauty of the JHP design is jacket and core remain intact, delivering ideal penetration, while the hollow-point enables rapid expansion. Solid copper bullets, likewise, remain intact and retain weight. As law enforcement applications have proved for several decades, the JHP has been reliable and effective. And while the lead-core JHP dominates, it’s not the only bullet type to earn a place in the holsters of lawmen or citizens throughout the years.

What are historically the best loads for personal defense? Which ones have stood the test of time and have a proven track record? Based on actual use, as well as many years of FBI testing, here’s a look at 10 dependable defensive handgun loads.