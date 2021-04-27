1791 Gunleather Holsters Single-Action Revolvers
Throughout history, few firearms have made a bigger impact than the single-action revolver. Beginning with the Samuel Colt-designed Colt Paterson in 1836, the single-action revolver has seen action in countless wars, battles and street duels over the last 185 years, as well as varmint hunts, competitions and fun days on the range in modern times.
Naturally, a gun so widely beloved deserves a quality holster, and the craftsmen at 1791 Gunleather have delivered with their new Single Action Revolver holster.
Made from American certified steer hide leather, the Single Action Revolver holster blends modern production techniques with old world leather craftsmanship and charm. Featuring an open bottom and multi-position safety strap with snap, the holster is fully ambidextrous for strong side and cross-draw carry.
Available in 5.5” and 6.5” length configurations, the holster is capable of fitting classic single-action revolvers as well as longer barreled models and joins other 1791 Gunleather revolver holsters for J-, K- and Z-frames.
Pricing is not currently available but is expected to retail for $50–60.
For more info: 1791gunleather.com