Alien Gear For Earthlings

Shape-Shifting Holsters

We’re all familiar with Alien Gear holsters, the synthetic system built for comfort and compatibility between humanoid and gun. This year they’ve released the Shape-Shift System. Just as it sounds, it’s a way to shift, or shape your carry mode, depending on your needs for the day. The System offers various ways of carrying IWB, OWB and even a nifty way to safely mount your shooter in your vehicle for quick access.

The adaptable concept starts with the packaging, serving as part of the instruction system. Select the carry system you want and pick the proper base. Lifting the inner lid reveals the hardware options to go with your carry choice. There’s a detailed instruction manual included, but who reads those? If you’re like me, and get confused, the manual does make it easy. There’s also a useful website to walk you through the process — even simpler!

This Cloak Chest shoulder rig is perfect for the outdoorsman wanting a no-nonsense, comfortable rig that won’t get in the way while wearing a back- or waist-pack. The soft, cushioned base is anchored to your torso with durable woven nylon. The CoolVent neoprene allows contact area to breathe with its wicking action, while protecting your gun. A custom molded shell covers the trigger guard for safety offering a secure fit.

Bigfoot Gun Belts supplies gear to support your gun and your pants. The Steel-Belted- Belt features a rugged but flexible stainless-steel core providing maximum weight- bearing support. Combined with triple-edge finishing on the English bridle leather, tough roller buckle hardware and durable directional snaps, this belt will never let you, or your britches, down.

Funny things happen to the male species of humanoids as we age — our britches need help defying gravity. Here’s the really cool thing: Suspenders are trendy! What distinguished, cranky old geezer would be complete without suspenders? Roy wears them, and he’s not even cranky. Well, not usually. Coming from Bigfoot Gun Belts, you know they’re made from the same classic English bridle leather, too. Elastic bands in the back guarantee utmost support, comfort and function. Choose either X- or Y-back style, with one or two anchor straps.