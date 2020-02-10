All Things 1911

I don’t know too many things, but I do know most 1911 aficionados have more than one gun, and like to shoot a lot! They also tend to be loaded with accessories, holsters and other goodies. MTM Case-Gard’s 5-Can Ammo Crate Mini does more than carry ammo. Coming with five mini-ammo cans (each holding 400 rounds of .45 ACP ammo) and a crate only 24" wide, it’s easy to carry and store in the trunk. Fill the cans with ammo and accessories and go shooting! MSRP: $40.



www.mtmcase-gard.com