I know … I know … I’m tired of it too. But I know how to make ammo magically re-appear back on the shelves. No, really, I do. Just stop buying it and hoarding it. Let the makers get caught up and you guessed it — your local gun store would have ammo on their shelves again. “How’s that again,” you say?

But first a few things you might not really know about making ammo. It’s not quite as simple as you may think. If you reload, and especially if you cast your own bullets, you have a better handle on understanding how things work. But even then, you’re starting out with completed components. The bullets are likely already made, cases are ready, primers pre-made, powder off the shelf, your press is over-the-counter, powder measure and all the tools and bits. All ready to go. All you’re really doing is putting it all together, like building a model when you were a kid. Some assembly required.

But what if you had to buy the raw materials and craft your own brass cases? What if you had to scrounge up copper sheeting then create a machine to stamp out the plugs of copper (or brass) so your huge machine could pound out cases or jackets in steps? What about primers? The raw goods to make the go-juice for them, dies, machines to build them, smart people who know how to do it, etc. are all part of the deal. And somebody has to mine the lead, copper and other ores. In between looking at lead and copper ore, then looking at a completed bullet in your hand are many almost magical steps. No small amount of time, labor, smarts, energy, money and experience are devoted to almost miraculously create a bullet or loaded cartridge.

Oh, it also takes people willing to be trained, then just as willing to show up and work three shifts in a dirty, greasy, loud factory, sometimes actually risking death or serious injury — just so we can go plinking with our .22.

You put your key in your car and know if you turn it the car will start. But you also likely can’t actually explain how it occurs, right? Ditto for the box of ammo you’re complaining you don’t have enough of right now. You want it — likely even have some — but it’s easy to overlook how it came to be.