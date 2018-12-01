My all-around survival kit currently resides in a 5.11 Small Kit Tool Bag. If it looks like a tough, little black bag, it is indeed tough (1050 D nylon) but it is only little on the outside. The main compartment is 6” H x 10” L x 5.25” D. On each side are 5” x 8” x 2” side pockets. All that adds up to 475 cubic inches of storage space. Enough to hold a Taurus 650 .357 Magnum, first aid kit, emergency blankets, a handful of small tools, extra ammo and gun cleaning supplies, personal hygiene gear, a light stick, hand-warming pads, a length of nylon rope, an emergency poncho, fishing kit, and more. A roll of duct tape gets tossed in the bag, too, or least attached in some way to the shoulder strap. A knife and flashlight are already on my person. I've got a fire starter in a jacket pocket when I'm in the backcountry. What am I missing?