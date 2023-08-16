Kimber's Rapide Black Ice 1911

Mechanicals

The Rapide Black Ice is all 1911. It doesn’t have a full-length guide rod, so some large percentage of you can cheer while another large percentage can wallow in misery. I’ve got both styles and quite frankly, I don’t care one way or the other. If it runs reliably and shoots small groups, I’m happy. I haven’t yet needed to do a high-speed tactical field stripping, so a requirement, or not, for a disassembly tool isn’t a big deal for me.

I should note both frame and slide are stainless steel, which explains the 40.7-oz. weight. That’s according to our digital kitchen scale. Don’t tell my wife. In this pistol, the heavier steel frame is a good thing given its 10mm chambering.

The trigger is outstanding, especially for carry or defensive applications. The cuts in the aluminum look spiffy but it’s the performance that shines. The factory claims 4 to 5 lbs. pull weight. This one averaged 41/4 lbs. on the nose. The break is crisp and the reset is better — positive by feel and sound.

The grip safety has a generous memory bump and that’s textured with cuts to provide a bit of non-slip surface area. With some 1911s I find an iffy engagement of the grip safety when riding my thumb on the safety lever. Not so with this one — whether you prefer a thumb-up or thumb-down hold you should have no worries about consistent grip safety function.

The magazine capacity of the 10mm model is eight rounds. You can fit nine without undue exertion, but things feel a little wonky and the magazine is hard to seat. Let’s all color within the lines and stick with the manufacturer’s instructions. While we’re talking about capacity, note the 9mm carries 9+1 and the .45 ACP version also packs 8+1 like the 10mm.

I appreciated the flared magazine well — you can’t miss with fast reloads. I tested some of the optional magazine base pads with this setup, and when, not if, I choose to keep this pistol, I’m going to outfit its collection of magazines with them. A standard flush magazine base is recessed when seated. A magwell notch allows you to tug it out if necessary, but the base pad additions will spoil you as they make seating easy and sit flush with the extended well. That’s $10 well spent.

The magazine release is accessible and well textured. A recessed area in the left grip panel makes it easy to reach and operate without changing your firing grip. The safety levers are equally positive. Even if you don’t ride the safety with your thumb, you should have no problems with inadvertent safety re-engagement.

The Black Ice sights are from TruGlo — The TFX Pro models. The front sight consists of a green fiber optic tube completely surrounded and protected, barring a top cutout, by a steel housing. Behind the fiber tube is a Tritium vial shining through the fiber optic tube in low light conditions. Surrounding the visible end of the tube is an orange contrasting circle, aiding daylight visibility. You can’t miss the front sight, day, night, or anywhere in between. The rear sight follows the same design pattern: Tritium-backed fiber optic tubes protected by an indestructible steel housing. One could hammer nails with these sights with no ill effects. I like the proportion of the front sight width and rear “U” notch. There’s enough air space visible on either side of the front sight to get a quick picture, but not so much as to negatively impact precision.