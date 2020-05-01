NHC Drop-In Trigger System

Speaking of Nighthawk Custom, check out this remarkable idea — an actual “drop-in” trigger system for a standard 1911. The unit comes in a sort of chassis with the hammer, sear, disconnector and spring assembly. It goes right in, using your stock hammer and sear pins to hold it. It also has a modified spring for the grip safety. The kit is $299 and my sample honestly dropped right into three different guns I tried it on. They do say you may need to do some minor fitting to the thumb safety on some guns so this is a job for someone who has some experience at least. It comes in a fancy box too. Also look for other new parts they’ve just introduced. Go to www.americanhandgunner.com and you can find a video I did on it.

www.nighthawkcustom.com