Army of Steel

Spartan built much of its reputation on top-shelf tactical folders, and they still offer some of the finest in the industry. The Spartan-Harsey Folder — SHF model for short — is their flagship folding knife and demonstrates Harsey is every bit as talented designing folding knives as he is fixers. Lately, SHF fans have been treated to a bevy of Special Editions, and the exquisite Dragon model is featured here. The Dragon is based on the large SHF with a 4.0″ Crucible Industries CPM S45V stainless super steel blade and 5.0″ Titanium frame. This makes for a nice size canvas for the etched and multi-colored anodized Asian dragon that graces the front slab. The dragon art is repeated on the rear slab, sharing space with a frame-lock mechanism and pocket clip.

Spartan also offers SHF 4.0″ Special Editions in Asian Koi Fish, Viking Long Boat and Royal Flush themes. The smaller SHF 3.5″ blade series folders can be had in a God and Country theme. If you want something more subdued you can simply go with a Chad Nichols Damascus blade with anodized gold or blue accents on the pivot, thumb stud, pocket clip and spacer screws.

Last but not least, if you find yourself eating on the run more often than you like, make it a pleasurable experience with the Carnivore Personal Dining Set. This sturdy, screw-together knife and fork duo is built for chowing down on the road or in the wild. Made of Japanese VG-10 stainless steel, don’t be surprised if it outperforms your domestic fare, and should you need to sharpen the knife’s edge, the Carnivore comes with a set of ceramic V-rods complete with base. The knife has a 2.125″ blade and the G-10 handled pair of utensils clock in at 6.1″. Everything tucks away in a durable black 4.31×2.63x .5″ injection molded polymer case.

If you haven’t meandered over to the Spartan Blades website lately you will be delightfully surprised. Call it “sticker shock in reverse.” The company offers fixed-blade and folders for budgets large and small, plus tools and accessories — even their own blend of Spartan coffee. Promises made. Promises kept!

