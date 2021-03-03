After seeing the two inventors of BarrelBuddy demonstrate their product at a writer’s conference, I knew I wanted to try it. My tried-and-true method of gun cleaning involves running a bore brush soaked in Hoppes #9 through the barrel and following it up with cloth cleaning patches until I get one to come out clean. Those patches are square. The inside of the barrel is round. That’s one reason it takes so many passes to get a clean patch.

With the BarrelBuddy push through barrel cleaner, I still run the brush through a couple of times with solvent, but I only have to push through a couple BarrelBuddy cleaners and I’ve got a shiny barrel. With BarrelBuddy, cleaning is easier and so is cleaning up — just toss them in the trash. BarrelBuddy.com

