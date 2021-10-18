Growing The Line

The release of the Guardian3 would portend bigger and better things to come. “The Guardian3 is still our flagship knife and most popular,” Larkin informs. “Known for its sub-compact design and ability to conceal carry, this fixed-blade is designed to replace your common folder. It’s small, lightweight, easy to draw and re-sheath, and once you wear this knife, it’s hard to imagine grabbing another one again.”

The Guardian3, checking in at 6.75″ overall with a 3.0″ drop-point blade, soon begat siblings in various lengths all the way up the Guardian6, which stretches out to 11.0″. Bradford also offers the Guardian3 in optional Wharncliffe and Sheepsfoot blade styles. “The Sheepsfoot G3S has been growing in popularity since its release,” Larkin relates. “This model was developed using the same popular scales and leather sheath system as our flagship Guardian3, however we incorporate a well-balanced Sheepsfoot style blade with an integrated finger choil guard for enhanced safety. The Sheepsfoot blade shape can work well in rescue situations, skinning and cleaning animals in addition to its primary role as a compact every day carry tool.”

The Guardian3.5 adds a bit more length to the equation. “The G3.5 is an ideal EDC blade and a perfect size for horizontal, cross draw carry,” Brad conveys. “Also known as ‘scout’ carry, this method of carrying fixed blades is designed to take the work of your folding blades and be highly concealable at the same time. You can deploy the blade faster and easier than a typical folder and put the knife back in to its sheath easily at the waist.”

The fun doesn’t end with the Guardian series. “The G-Necker is a compact neck-style knife made out of premium Elmax steel — heavy stock designed to create a robust handle area without the need for additional scales,” Brad imparts. “It is carefully designed to give the user an excellent pinch grip purchase, great for fine cuts as well as emergency use.” By “robust” Larkin means one-quarter inch steel, a feature rarely seen in a neck knife. Having personally tested the G-Necker I can tell you, it’s a little beast.

Stepping up in size is a Guardian both bushcrafters and survivalists will enjoy. “The G5.5 is designed as a survival/bushcraft crossover,” Brad relays. “Incorporating some of the most important features for backwoods experts, this knife boasts CPM-3V steel and comes fitted with a high quality English bridle vertical carry leather sheath. This knife is great for an overnight camping trip or a week in the back country. There is not much the Guardian5.5 will shy away from.”

Finally, the Larkins added a welcome addition to their original steak knife with their Bradford Chef Knife. “This premium upscale kitchen knife was designed in close collaboration with some of the greatest local chefs in the Pacific Northwest,” boasts a proud Larkin. “The thin blade stock is somewhat rare in the culinary industry and allows for some of the finest cuts modern culinary tools can provide. The AEB-L steel is a kitchen favorite not only for its superior stainless properties but also its ability to hold a precise edge — and its ability to be sharpened relatively easily.”