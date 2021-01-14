Bug Out Over 3 New Benchmade Bugout Knives

If you carry a knife in your pocket, chances are it might be a Benchmade. After all, the Oregon-based company is one of the largest knife manufacturers in the U.S. and produces knives for every possible activity in which you might need a blade. For many Americans, that need is simply whatever tasks everyday life throws our way.

Introduced in 2017, the Benchmade Bugout was designed for the modern adventurer. Featuring a premium steel drop-point blade, lightweight handles and Benchmade’s reliable AXIS mechanism, the Bugout is a slim and ergonomic knife suitable for both indoor and outdoor needs. Quick to become the quintessential EDC knife, the Bugout grew in 2020 by way of shrinking the original design to create the Mini Bugout, offering the same features in a smaller package.

Just one year later, Benchmade is giving everyday carriers and knife enthusiasts more reasons to bug out with three new models to elevate the Bugout family in 2021.