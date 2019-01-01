Close Look: 1911 Goodies

So, you’ve finally gotten your dream-1911 and have cleaned it to within an inch of it’s 100+-year-old life. Your significant other is giving you “the look” about spending so much time in the garage with it. You’re in the danger zone here if this sounds familiar. The best thing to do? Buy more 1911 “stuff!” Here’s a quick look at a handful of goodies catching our attention of late. We don’t have the book-length room needed to touch on everything all at once, but this should whet your appetite some. Repeat after me: “Honey, wanna’ go shoot my new 1911?” Can you duck fast?