Tucked-In Shirts?

Some folks are burdened with a “tucked-in shirt” dress code every day. I was one of them for a dozen or so years. No worries, you can still carry a concealed handgun. It just requires some conscious tradeoffs. After trying all manner of “work environment permissive” carry options, I settled on an undergarment approach.

The 5.11 Tactical Holster Shirt is a Spandex-ey compression shirt that makes you feel (and look) skinnier than you are, so that’s one benefit. The other is its hidden holster compartments on both sides of the chest. I call out this particular shirt for good reason. There are some similar designs that place the holster pocket directly in the armpit area. That’s great for concealment, but it’s tough to reach that location with your opposite hand. And if there’s a retention strap, you’re looking at even more time. The 5.11 shirt places the pockets in more of a 3/4 position on the forward edge of your side. Instead of a retention strap that has to be opened, the gun pocket is held closed with hook and loop patches. Just blade your hand right through the opening and you can assume a firing grip before you draw. Access is much easier.

Do take note the “cost” of this ultra-concealment method is a slower draw. You’ll have to get into your shirt first, which may require undoing a button or two. Trust me, they won’t fly off with a vigorous tearing motion like in the movies. If you want to get fancy, you can create some fake buttons and use Velcro or snaps underneath to allow quicker access. It’s not the fastest solution for accessing your gun, but if you absolutely, positively need total concealment, it’s a great option.

I’ll never argue with the convenience of carrying a tiny micro-mini, but I’m a heck of a lot more confident in my shooting capabilities when using a physically larger handgun. With the right gear and some commitment, you don’t have to limit yourself to a mouse gun for daily carry.

