Smart Velocity

As a long-suffering tech geek, I appreciate smart use of technology — like this. Fancy chronographs need to display velocity results, record data and perform calculations. To do this, the folks at Competition Electronics make efficient use of the giant computer that’s already in your pocket — your smartphone. It has a display with better quality than your big screen TV, a computer thousands of times more powerful than the ones that put men on the moon and near-infinite storage capacity.

The Competition Electronics ProChrono DLX uses Bluetooth to connect the optical sensors downrange to your phone on the shooting bench. You see results instantly and they’re captured and recorded. With every shot, the DLX re-computes to show cumulative stats. The handy-dandy part is that you can define shot strings on your phone, like “SIG XCompact, Black Hills HoneyBadger 9mm 100-grain” before you head to the range. Voila! An automatic velocity library. It’s easy to export the data to other apps if you like. If you reload, tinker, or are just curious, it’s an invaluable piece of gear.