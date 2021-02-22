A Steelapalooza

The knifefest never stops at TOPS. We’ve featured some of their newer models here and we’ll start out with some steel guaranteed to make hunters, outdoors fans and survivalists lick their chops. The Earth Skills Knife is, in Craig’s words, “A very thin, very lightweight short machete designed by survivalist and outdoors athlete Matt Graham.” The overall length is 14.25″ and the knife’s long, leaf-shaped blade is reminiscent of the old Canadian Hunter pattern. This knife will skin large game and prep meals for a camp full all day long.

The Ucon Hawk is a 15.0″ full-tang chopper TOPS calls, “Camp Hatchet Heaven.” With 4.87″ of cutting edge there’s plenty of blade to work with and the bearded design of the head and flare at the top of the handle make the Ucon hawk an excellent carving axe. The handle uses a new material called Orange/Black SureTouch which is made up of alternating layers of G10 and Rubber. Finally, fans of the TOPS Tanimboca Puukko Scandi-style Bushcraft knife now have a 4.0″ “Mini” version that can get down to the nitty-gritty on fine carving and whittling projects.

The 3 Pointer is a 6.63″ fixed-blade that’s just at home as a tactical EDC as it is in the wild. Designed by TOPS leader Leo Espinoza, the 3 Pointer can be had in Natural or Black Linen Micarta handle scales or, for those who desire super stealth, a skeletonized version. A black Kydex belt sheath with two horizontal snap-on belt loops is included.

TOPS Tac-Raze 2 is the second in what is now a series of friction folders — and this one actually has a razor-style blade. Friction folders have no lock per se. Rather, a “rat tail” extension of the blade tang is used to deploy the blade and when fully opened it disappears into the back of the handle where the grip of the hand holds it in place. It’s a throwback to the frontier days before locks were common, brought up to modern day standards.

Where does TOPS go from here? Wherever their imagination takes them. “We don’t tend to worry too much about what everyone else is doing or going to do,” Powell remarks. “We just make the best tools that we possibly can.” And that’s exactly how TOPS Knives has gotten where they are today!

For more info: TOPSKnives.com