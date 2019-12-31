Every Day Carry (EDC)

Everyday carry (EDC) gear options have exploded in recent years, offering fantastic innovation to those who like to be prepared — having the actual tools on their person at all times. Here we enjoy some thoughtful designs around ankle holstering, a flashlight well designed for pocket carry, a highly-engineered front-opening automatic knife, another flashlight to handle the basics and a well-equipped rescue knife. Send us a good picture of your own EDC gear to [email protected] and we’ll post it. People always enjoy seeing how others solve this challenge.

