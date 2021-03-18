While steerhide has been the traditional choice among gun men and women, now and then, concealed carriers want something different for that “one special shooter.” Galco Gun Leather has just the hide to scratch that special itch … Galco’s exotics are made one at a time by experienced craftsmen in the custom shop from the finest skins available.

These beautiful holsters feature a rugged horsehide liner providing the support and security your gun demands, while showcasing a beautiful exotic hide of your choice. The only problem? The exotic offerings are so beautiful, you’ll want to show your rig off, rather than concealing it.