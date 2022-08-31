Fixed Or Not?

Which One?

Fixed Sights-Pro: Once regulated, ﬁxed sights are more durable for daily carry and can be depended on to hold a solid zero in cases of stress. Driven into dovetails and pinned in place, ﬁxed sights can be tougher than a tree knot — and that’s a good thing.

Fixed Sights-Con: You’d have to whack a handgun pretty hard to mess up ﬁxed sights, but in the case of a front sight, dropping the gun on hard surfaces can mess up a crisp sight picture. Repair attempts can cause a change in zero based on the amount of repair needed. Option two might be to change the barrel. A real fun-meter-pegger and expensive.

A big negative can also be losing your zero based on a change of ammo. If you’re a one-load guy you’ll be in like a big dog.

Adjustable-Pro: The ability to adjust the sight to match the bullet strike on target is the primary value of adjustable sights. For someone who changes ammunition, adjustable sights are the ticket. My friend Duke Venturino is always tinkering — to the shooting public’s advantage — with all kinds of powder and loads to ﬁnd what works best for different purposes. I’m grateful to him for his work as it saves me lots of tinker-time I can instead spend shooting. In Duke’s world of research, he would be a shining example of someone who could use adjustable sights to his advantage.

Adjustable-Con: You might vote against adjustable sights because of their susceptibility to damage. One of the most notorious is the old Colt Gold Cup rear sight. I have actually seen one guy set the sight for hardball and then weld the sight to the slide. It was ugly — but it worked.

Rear sights on S&W revolvers were often damaged when carried in holsters sans a protective tab like the old Jordon or Tom Three persons rigs. A simple tab or protective piece preempts the problem should you still have an attachment to the old revolving cylinder guns.