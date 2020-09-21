Galco Holsters New 3” Taurus Defender 856

Despite the growing number of compact, carry-size semi-auto pistols, there are those who cling on to revolvers for reliable self-protection. And when it comes to carry holsters, belts and accessories, wheelgunners trust the quality and fit of Galco, who recently announced new fits for the Taurus Defender 856.

Among the new holster fits for the 6-shot .38 Special +P revolver with 3” barrel are the popular Combat Master, Miami Classic II Shoulder System, Paddle Lite and UnderWraps Belly Band.

The Combat Master is an outside the waistband (OWB) belt holster made from premium steerhide with butt-forward cant and open top and bottom design. The holster is available in right- or left-hand in black or tan leather. MSRP is $99.

The Miami Classic II is a modular shoulder system secured by a leather spider harness and Flexalon swivel backplate. Attached is the S1H holster component, made from tan steerhide with thumb break and open muzzle, and SSL Speed Loader Case, which holds two speedloaders. The shoulder system is available in right- or left-hand. MSRP is $249.