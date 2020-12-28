Gerber Reserve Offers Small-Batch Exclusive Knives

Earlier this year, Gerber launched their Custom Shop, offering knife enthusiasts the power to create a personalized knife. Selecting from a variety of knife models, users can customize the blade type, handle material and hardware, as well as blade and handle laser markings for infinite and exclusive possibilities.

Taking “exclusive” to the next level, Gerber recently announced its Reserve program of small-batch knives. Made from premium-grade materials entirely in its Portland, Ore. facility, the knives are “built on the pillars of quality, affordability, and ingenuity” and only available online through the company’s website. Featured first in the Reserve series are the Terracraft and the Sedulo.