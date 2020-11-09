It’s not too often we encounter new products for handgun hunters. When something new hits the radar screen, inquiring minds want to know more. This is especially true when the product is practical and useful.

In the past I’ve written about Diamond D Custom Leather and their Guides Choice holster. I have worn this holster considerably. This is a well-designed, across-the-chest leather holster from innovative folks who live in Alaska, where fishing streams are often visited by bears. These individuals know from experience what works under actual field conditions. Now they’ve launched a new business — Diamond D Outdoors. Their new venture introduces the Denali Chest Holster with the same attention to detail in a 1050 ballistic nylon version.

Diamond D Outdoors offers their new holster to accommodate optics commonly found on today’s revolvers — it’ll be the new home for my S&W Model 686 with a reflex sight. Both their 5.5″ and 7.5″ Denali Chest Holsters come with a six-round cartridge carrier incorporated in the shoulder strap. Unlike some holsters of this type, it didn’t require an engineer to figure out how to put it on. Nor did I have to enlist the help of my neighbor and his three kids to help me adjust it. I found this holster most comfortable while situated in the center of my chest. This works perfectly when wearing a backpack. The core of your body carries all the weight, not your shoulder or hip. If desired, the holster can easily slide under the arm when you carry binoculars.

My test model featured high density foam and was super strong. The holster is fully adjustable, and 10 sizes are available for both semi-autos and revolvers. A safety strap fits over the hammer and holds the gun firmly in place so if you take off running or bend over, no worries. When properly fitted, I could easily draw the revolver with one hand. It didn’t take long to see this Denali Chest Holster would be ideal for hiking the backcountry or fishing along Alaskan streams with bears present.