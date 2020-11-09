Avoiding The Flinch
If you’ve ever developed a flinch in your shooting career, you know how much it affects your shooting. Overcoming this proverbial jerk can be quite the undertaking. The best way to address this problem is avoiding it in the first place.
Recently my wife has been shooting a Nosler pistol in 6.5 Creedmoor and I didn’t want her to develop a flinch. Luckily, I discovered HSM low recoil factory ammo. HSM partnered with Sierra to offer a full standard weight hunting bullet with over 50% less recoil. This rather unique ammo features a distinct HSM orange polymer tip bullet. It’s pleasant to shoot for extended range sessions, plus it is extremely accurate in the Nosler pistol.
HSM offers their low recoil ammo in several popular calibers including 243 Win., 7mm-08 and .308 Win. This HSM low recoil ammo provides a great way to practice with standard hunting weight bullets and may help avoid the dreaded flinch commonly gained from magnum rounds.