The Holy Grail

Now it was time to hit the range. It came as no surprise how well this gun shoots — better than I am capable. The dual-trapezoidal ports help reduce muzzle rise and the revolver behaves itself even with magnum loads. The action and trigger are smoother than silk. I’ve put a bunch of rounds downrange and the barrel likes Hornady’s 240-gr. XTP and HSM factory load of Sierra’s 240-gr. JHC bullets. One of my favorite loads so far is with Unique and Sierra’s 240-gr. JHC. At this point, I’ve only shot this revolver out to 100 yards and Hornady’s 240-gr. XTP would take out groundhogs all day long. I still have a lot more testing to do with factory ammo and handloads. You guessed it — I’m having way too much fun.

Hornady is coming out with their new Handgun Hunter lineup and Federal Premium has announced their 300-gr. Solid Core offering. There is much more work to do with handloads including Nosler, Speer Deep Curl and Swift A-Frame bullets. With preparation for several upcoming hunts, including boar and black bear, I’ve got plenty of shooting and testing ahead.

The question comes to mind … Once you get a “Grail” gun, does it remain a “Grail” gun, or do you continue searching for the next one? I’m not sure. I’m just thankful I now have an object of a prolonged endeavor!

