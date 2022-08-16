Gunnysack: AttackPAK Venom Inner Belt

A good belt makes all the difference between keeping your firearm concealed or being kicked out of Chilis. It is also of premium importance when you’re at the range. I have a belt that performs well in both functions.

I go to the range quite a bit. I’m a big fan of two-belt systems that use hook and loop to attach an outer belt to an inner belt. AttackPAK has made an inner belt, called the Venom Inner, that has loop around the outside. It’s also made to be worn as an everyday carry belt. For people like me who shoot a lot, it makes transitioning from your daily activities to a range day virtually seamless. This is also an option for security personnel who want a more capable medical or tactical belt they can quickly don in an emergency. AttackPak.com

