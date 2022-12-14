buck deploy auto knife
You’re usually in the middle of a task when you need a knife, right? For daily use, I demand a model with easy one-handed opening features.
The brand-new Buck Deploy Auto is as easy as it gets. The recessed button releases the spring-powered side opening mechanism, reliably opening and locking the 31/4″ blade. Within easy reach by your opening thumb is a sliding lock lever. Forward is “on safe,” preventing button activation while a drag back enables the auto-open function. A red indicator helps you remember which is which.
The 154CM stainless blade is coated with Tungsten Cerakote. It looks great and offers long-term corrosion protection. The aluminum body is coated in Bronze Cerakote, but you can get the Deploy in gray too. Coming soon are junior models equipped with 1.875″ blades. BuckKnives.com