Gunnysack: Tuxton Tactical Magazine Holders
Irecently picked up extended magazines for my M&P9 C.O.R.E., but my old magazine holders just weren’t up to carrying these longer and heavier mags. Luckily, I found Tuxton Tactical. Their double-stack magazine holders solved my problem and now everything is held firmly in place no matter how vigorous the course of fire is. The open-top design is ambidextrous and they have an adjustable retention device to allow the use of most double-stack mags. Tuxton Tactical offers a single mag holder for less than $40 and their double-mag holder increases the price by a mere $5. Make your selection, then choose the finish you’d like. Finally, pick from the different mounting devices available. You won’t be disappointed. If you run extended magazines with your handguns, or even a pistol-caliber carbine, I highly recommend investigating these quality products for your setup. I love mine. TuxtonTacticalHolsters.com