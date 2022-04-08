Online Exclusive: ARMED AND READY

Gunnysack: Warcat Tactical Appendix Holster

By Tom McHale
2022
1

There’s a new holster brand on the market — Warcat Tactical — and they’re breaking cost barriers in the most desirable direction. The company has invested in streamlined manufacturing processes to offer an appendix carry rig with all the options for just $17.76. Yup, you heard that right.

The polymer material is ultra-thin yet durable and molded to your specific pistol type. When ordering, you’ll see the current fits available. Also, you specify whether you want an optic-ready version. Those included a molded optic cover protecting your glass and minimizing dust. The holster is ride-height and cant adjustable, features adjustable retention pressure and is available for 1.5″ and 1.75″ belts.

A removable concealment claw and a foam wedge are included to make appendix carry more comfortable. Usually, these two options cost almost as much as a basic holster. Warcat.com

