Online Exclusive: A Wonderful Time of Year

Handgunner Editor Picks: Alien Gear Driver Defense

By Serena Juchnowski
2022
I never really knew where to stow my firearm while carrying concealed inside a vehicle. The Alien Gear Driver Defense holster amends this issue by positioning your handgun between your legs under the steering wheel. Two straps buckle through and around the seat while the modular shapeshift holster keeps the pistol secure. This system leaves no marks on the vehicle — ideal for retaining resale value. Ultimately, this has become my preferred method of carry in a vehicle for long car trips. If you have a front-seat passenger who is not authorized to carry, it also keeps it out of their reach. My favorite part is the thumb release. Grabbing the pistol with my right hand, my thumb falls naturally over the release, making the draw smooth, fast and easy. MSRP: $59.88. For more info: AlienGearHolsters.com

