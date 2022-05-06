Holsters, Shucks And Gun Buckets

There’s no question our guns are important for self-preservation, but there’s one piece of gear just as vital, yet often overlooked by some. Holsters protect, secure and help conceal handguns. Good holsters make carrying a gun almost unnoticeable, meaning you’re more apt to carry it all the time.

There are a lot of good holster companies out there making wear-worthy gear. Holsters are as personal a preference as underwear: What’s comfortable for one may not be right for another. Thankfully, we have a large selection of different styles from many different makers. I’m going to give you a small slice of the cross-section available today to help choose what’s right for you.