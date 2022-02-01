Handgunner Editor Picks: Blackhawk Custom Holster Program

Like shoes, holsters are a personal decision. You need the right one, fit to the right gun, all in a style working well with your body shape and daily routine. While Blackhawk can’t help you with custom body sculpting, they can help you design your own one-of-a-kind holster, magazine carrier rig and even EDC gear dump tray.

The new Blackhawk Custom Holster program allows you to channel your inner artist, design your holster online and it’ll be shipped to your house post haste — within 72 hours. First, choose from an IWB or OWB model, specify your belt size, then get onto the fun part — choosing custom colors, patterns and designs. The company offers over a dozen standard colors, another pile of carbon fiber texture colors, lots of camo patterns, and a pile of custom specialty prints. I just had to go with the “We the people …” American flag motif. Seemed appropriate.

You can make independent choices for single and dual mag carriers and even a generously sized dump tray. For more info: Blackhawk.com