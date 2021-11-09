Handgunner Editor Picks: Infante Ultrasonic Gun Cleaner Model S6
And so the search began. Like kids in search of Easter eggs, my dad and I scoured the house looking for anything we could throw into the Infante Ultrasonic cleaner. The unit impressed with its quick work of carbon on an AR bolt carrier group and in revitalizing my gummed up .22 pistol. The process was easy and quick. I field stripped the Ruger SR22, dropped it in the cleaning solution and let the waves go to work. A rinse with water, hit with compressed air, and bath in the lubrication solution followed. The parts emerged as if brand new. This unit, designed for handguns, firearm parts and silencers, takes the chore out of cleaning and makes it fun.
InfanteUltrasonics.com