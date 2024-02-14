Online Exclusive: Matches, Switches & Handloading Niches

Written By Tom McHale
Enclosed dot sight benefits now apply to compact versions, too. The Holosun EPS Carry also encloses the emitter inside a durable aluminum and glass housing to prevent rain, snow or dust from blurring your sight picture. The EPS Carry is sized to be compatible with the standard Trijicon RMSc footprint, and the package includes the RMSc adapter plate, so you should have no trouble mounting the unit to most any carry pistol configured for compact sights.

The reticle is fabulous. You can choose a single 2 MOA dot, but even better is the 32 MOA ring surrounding that 2 MOA dot. The ring-dot combo is the fastest and most intuitive system I’ve yet tried. With all that commotion going on, the dot literally leaps into view as you raise the pistol. The ring provides a close-range aiming solution, while the dot offers precision with a bit more time.
With shake awake technology and solar backup, you won’t have to worry about running out of juice provided you change the battery every couple of years. Holosun.com

