CRKT Septimo Multi-Tool
Need a multi-tool, but not a big one? Columbia River Knife & Tool answers the call with their new Septimo Multi-Tool. A scant 4.84" closed, the Septimo houses a 2.86" Tanto-style blade for general purpose cutting and at its base is a deep Veff serration for ripping through paracord and webbing. The blade rolls out and stays put up via a liner-lock mechanism, and at the opposite end you’ll find an adjustable wrench for tackling nuts and bolts. In addition, there’s a Phillips and flat head screwdriver, bottle opener and glass breaker. Better yet, there’s a pocket clip on the back of the Septimo Multi-Tool for at-the-ready pocket or belt carry. All of this in a handsome black oxide finish for an MSRP of $59.99. CRKT.com