The knife universe is so diverse today you can pick from a plethora of options to tailor to your needs for the day at hand. Have a low stress day working around the house or office and just need a little something light to unbox packages and such? There’s a knife for that. Going to be around crowds where you feel more comfortable with a tactical EDC at your side? Got you covered. Or does business require you travel in uncharted waters where you might be exposed to the seedy side of life? There are knives for those circumstances, too. Oh, and we’ve also included some hot ones for hunters and survivalists in the great outdoors, too. Check ’em out!