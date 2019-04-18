InvictaSafe Secure Display

There’s More!

A magnetic backing allows placement of the gun in any position to give it the “floating” look we all admire. A variety of felt backing colors are available, including, but not limited to red, green, gold and black. LED lights surround the frame’s interior to showcase your gun at its best. Also, different frames are available to match your home décor.



The frame safe can be integrated with your home alarm system, and GPS tracking is also available in the unlikely event someone manages to remove the unit from the wall.



Behind the colorful backing is a secret compartment for ammunition and other valuables. Access is as simple as swinging the felt-lined steel backing as you’d turn a page in a book. Frame Safe is a family-run business and everything is built right here in the USA.



MSRP starts at $799.99. At next week’s grand opening release during the NRA Meetings, they’ll be offering a show special price of $649 at booth number 4824. Larger sizes are in the making for rifles.



For more info: InvictaSafe.com, Ph: (833) 200-5026



Here’s a video from Youtube showing you what the InvictaSafe is all about. View Video Now



