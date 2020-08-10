Beast Mode!

Heavy Duty Lineup

Winkler has already produced each of the knives in the American Heroes Series in his own custom line, so the knives have been “vetted” for their design prowess. Case’s iterations are as close to Winkler’s own fare as they can make them, but they employ efficient manufacturing techniques to offer their customers more affordable versions. We asked Case marketing guru Fred Feightner to weigh in on the individual knives in the line.

“Our first collaboration was the Case Winkler Skinner,” Fred notes. “This fixed-blade, which can serve double duty as a tactical or sporter, was co-designed with Kevin Holland — a retired Navy Seal and U.S. Army top tier Special Operator. The Skinner is a high-performance fixed-blade that’s lightweight and well-balanced, featuring a flat ground, distal tapered trailing point blade made from 80CrV2 steel. The handle is skeletonized with a tapered tang. The Skinner measures 95/8″ overall and weighs just under 6 oz.”

Next, Case and Winkler pulled a juggernaut out of the hat. “The Recurve Utility No. 6 was co-designed with Harry Bologna, who proudly served his country for 22 years as a U.S. Navy Seal,” Feightner informs. “The Recurve Utility No. 6 features an extra-thick fixed-blade made from 80CrV2 steel with careful gimping along the blade spine to provide a safer biomechanical advantage when working with the knife. An extended, widened pommel provides an ideal striking tool for use around the campsite or in the field. The knife weighs 12 oz. and measures 95/8” overall.”