Spyderco's Knives: Generations of Proven Fixed and Folders

New And New Again

One of Spyderco’s new breed of tactical folders is the Brian Lai-designed Amalgam. At 8.90″ overall and 5.10″ closed, this is a handful of knife. Weight-wise, however, the Amalgam is a very manageable 4.3 oz., thanks to its Carbon Fiber/G10 laminate frame. The Amalgam’s 3.40″ flat ground Drop Point blade is served up with premium CPM-S30V stainless from Crucible Industries, the leader in proprietary blade steels. The user has the choice of deploying the blade by way of a rapid-fire flipper or the standard Spydie-hole (both ambidextrous) with the aid of ball-bearing washers in the pivot. The blade locks up via Spyderco’s patented Compression Lock, conveniently located on the top rear spine of the handle, and there’s a 4-position pocket clip offering up multiple carry options. Whether you carry the Amalgam for self-defense or daily chores, the gang’s all here to make your trek through life a safe, well-equipped one.

The Spyderco Police is the longest-running model in the company’s line. Introduced in 1981, the Police model preceded the modern-day tactical folder wave (which took root at the beginning of the first Gulf War) by nearly a decade and lives on today in its fourth generation. The Police 4 Lightweight Blue folder is one of the latest iterations. This is a big ’un — 9.9″ unfurled with a blade length of 4.38″. The blade is of Bohler K390 high carbon tool steel that, when deployed, snicks into place via a lock-back mechanism. The model featured here has a plain-edge blade, but a serrated version is also available — as well as stainless steel options. At 4.2 oz., the Police 4 Lightweight Blue is indeed light for its size. As is common with Spyderco, there is a four-position pocket clip and, when adding the Spydie-hole to the equation, makes it totally ambidextrous.

Spyderco’s Endura is another stalwart that has “endured” through four generations since its release in the 1980s. The Endura 4 Lightweight Thin Blue Line folder is part of a new series of knives dedicated to first responders with a portion of sales going to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. These knives are connoted by the motto To Serve and Protect etched on the blade, attractive blue anodized liners, and a blue spacer on the spine. The Endura 4 is a nice-sized EDC at 8.78″ overall with a closed length of 4.98″. The blade is a plain-edge Drop Point of VG-10 stainless steel, 3.80″ in length. The handle is black FRN with a lock-back mechanism and, in true Spyderco fashion, there’s a pocket clip positional at all four corners. If the Police 4 is a tad lengthy for you, the Endura 4 series is around a half-inch shorter.