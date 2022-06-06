Tom McHale, editor of American Handgunner, takes a look (and some swings) at the Gamma case. This is a new case from KRAKEN Case Company that uses closed-cell memory foam to protect your valuables. It’s the perfect size for pistols, small electronics, or comms equipment such as satellite radios.

Unlike other cases on the market, the KRAKEN Gamma case will never require you to laser cut or pluck foam to fit your gear. KRAKEN Foam will perfectly conform to whatever you want to store inside your case and rebound to a flat surface within seconds.

FEATURES

• Watertight, Airtight, and Crush Resistant

• Automatic Pressure Purge System: The Automatic Pressure Purge System guarantees a perfect seal by incorporating its own O-Ring under one of the latches. You will never forget to set the valve since it automatically activates when closing the case. Pressure is released as you open the latch.

• Molded-In Padlock Holes: Each case has two molded-in padlock holes to secure your valuables. The padlock holes will accept “TSA” and most standard padlocks.

• KRAKEN FOAM: KRAKEN Foam is a patent-pending rebounding memory foam that will perfectly conform to whatever you want to store inside your case and rebound to a flat surface within seconds. KRAKEN Foam is also cut resistant to razor blades and able to withstand temperatures of 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

• Made in the USA

• Lifetime Guarantee: KRAKEN Cases are guaranteed against defects in materials and craftsmanship for the life of the case. Cases that have been modified are not covered by this guarantee.

DIMENSIONS

• Exterior: 10.7 x 9.8 x 4.9″ (27.43 x 25.02 x 12.37cm)

• Interior: 9.2 x 7.1 x 4.1” (24.13 x 18.67 x 10.41cm)

For more information, visit krakencases.com.