Hands-On Testing

I selected seven powders and four bullets for testing in the 9mm Luger. I paired Fiocchi lead-free primers with CCI 500, Fiocchi standard, Winchester standard and magnum, and Federal match magnum small pistol primers. I loaded samples of 20 rounds using new Lapua brass and recorded velocity from a Para Ordnance frame with a Caspian slide and a 5″ Kart barrel. I used a Ransom Rest and assessed accuracy at 25 yards.

There were minor differences in velocity between the lead-free and standard primers, as little as seven to as much as 21 fps. The lead-free primers tended to produce less velocity than standard primers, but occasionally it was more. It’s fair to say these slight differences are probably not meaningful.

Accuracy results were also about equal with the lead-free primers. One possible exception was the 115-grain HAP bullet powered by Accurate #7. The group was 50% (0.8″) larger with the lead-free primer. I don’t know if that’s meaningful or not, but looking at the other comparisons suggests there’s no obvious advantage or disadvantage of the lead-free primers. That’s good news and what we would hope to see — there’s no apparent penalty for using these lead-free primers.

Another benefit of lead-free primers is cleaner fired cases. They should clean faster and eliminate particulate lead in the cleaning media, wet or dry. Dry cleaning media produces dust, and lead residue here could be another source of airborne lead exposure.

The only real difference is the cost. The lead-free primers are sold in boxes of 1,500 for $57 at Powder Valley. That comes to $38 per 1,000. This compares to $28 per 1,000 for CCI or Winchester. You pay more for the lead-free primers, but reap the benefit of reduced, or eliminated, airborne lead.

The results of my comparison found Fiocchi’s lead-free primers are essentially indistinguishable from the primers we handloaders already use — there were no glaring differences in velocity or accuracy in the 9mm Luger loads tested.

If you want a lead-free lifestyle, the Fiocchi lead-free primers will help you achieve this.

