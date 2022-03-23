Let's Cut To The Chase

With so many to choose from, picking the right knife blade for the appropriate job can outright rattle your brain. The two most important aspects of choosing the right blade (other than steel type) are style and grind.

There’s a horde of blade styles out there — some better suited for certain tasks than others. The most popular for skinning are the Drop Point and Clip Point as they tend to ride on top of meat, organs and viscera as the hide is sliced away. The leaf-shaped “Canadian-style” blade also works well for skinning, as does its cousin, the bulbous Nessmuk.

Then there are working blades such as the straight-edge Sheepsfoot or Wharncliffe styles. Another is the shallow-beveled Scandinavian-style blade which typically has a “zero grind” with no secondary edge bevel (although there are modified versions with an edge bevel. This blade style — popular among bushcrafters — excels at cutting wood and filleting fish.