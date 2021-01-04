Most notable is its unique design. Unlike the DeltaPoint Pro and traditional red dots, the DP Micro resembles a miniature riflescope, measuring 2.25” long. The red dot also mounts to a handgun’s existing rear sight dovetail, rather than a slide-mounted optic plate, replicating the same sight plane as iron sights. As a result of its design and mounting, the DP Micro body extends off the slide and behind the slide plate for access to its CR1632 battery. From top to bottom, the optic is just 1.25” tall.
Powered by that battery is a daylight bright 3 MOA dot with multiple brightness settings and adjustable windage and elevation by way of a provided 1/16 Hex wrench. Combined with Leupold’s Motion Sensor Technology which puts the red dot to sleep after five minutes of inactivity and reactivates the sight upon movement, the red dot is advertised as having a runtime of 3.5 years on medium brightness.
Leupold DeltaPoint Micro Changes The Game
By now, every gun owner has at least seen, if not shot with or purchased, a red dot sight. After all, an increasing number of optic models and handguns ready to accept have led red dots to become the top accessory to top handguns for target shooters, competitors and private citizens alike. However, shooters have never seen anything quite like the new Leupold DeltaPoint Micro.
A new take on the Leupold DeltaPoint (DP) series, and red dots in general, the new DeltaPoint Micro is an enclosed, compact and low-profile red dot designed specifically for concealed carry and personal defense firearms. While that may sound like a familiar red dot description, the DP Micro is anything but expected.
Most notable is its unique design. Unlike the DeltaPoint Pro and traditional red dots, the DP Micro resembles a miniature riflescope, measuring 2.25” long. The red dot also mounts to a handgun’s existing rear sight dovetail, rather than a slide-mounted optic plate, replicating the same sight plane as iron sights. As a result of its design and mounting, the DP Micro body extends off the slide and behind the slide plate for access to its CR1632 battery. From top to bottom, the optic is just 1.25” tall.
Made from aircraft-grade aluminum to Leupold’s uncompromising durability and performance standards, the DP Micro weighs just 1.1 oz. and is both completely waterproof and fogproof for reliable carry guaranteed to perform for life. But should the battery red dot fail, the optic can also act as a ghost ring sight.
Currently available for non-MOS GLOCK and Smith & Wesson M&P handgun models, MSRP is $519.
For more info: leupold.com