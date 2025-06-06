I’ve got a confession… I’ve been using an el-cheapo spring trigger gauge for far too long. They give a reasonably close pull weight reading, but the Lyman Digital model surpasses their capabilities in every way.

The digital “scale” measures pull weight within 1/10th of an oz. and allows you to take up to 10 measurements before calculating an average of all readings. It’ll handle pull weights up to 12 pounds.

A “minor” feature that makes a big difference is the roller on the measuring extension. Unlike the spring models, the roller naturally finds its place on the trigger face, aiding consistent measurements from the same spot. That makes a big difference in measured pull weight. The device folds up and stores in a hard plastic case so you won’t damage the sensitive stuff toting it to the range. It’ll run ya about $60. LymanProducts.com

Subscribe To American Handgunner