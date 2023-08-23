The Ruger Security-9 is arguably the best value in a domestically produced defensive handgun today. This new Ruger pistol sports plenty of whiz-bang features along with a price that will just drop your jaw. The Security-9 is purpose-designed for the concealed carry holder who’s serious about packing heat.

I came of age in the 1980s and missed out on most of what are generally understood to be the truly heady days of American shooting and gun collecting. Machine guns were cheap, but this didn’t matter because I didn’t have any money. By the time I actually got seriously into the game gun bans and unfavorable market forces had conspired to excise most of the really great deals out of my little corner of the shooting world. My first 9mm pistol cost me more than $500 back in 1986. Corrected for inflation I’d really sooner not think about it too hard today.

Talking to the old guys who had the means to amass a proper gun collection back in the 1950s always elicits a sigh. Vets were selling bring-back Lugers for beans and the DCM would ship a 1911 to your door for the cost of postage. It wasn’t really quite that egregious, but to hear them talk it feels like it was. Those were indeed the salad days for American shooters, or were they?