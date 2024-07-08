New Edge Knives

In the good ol’ days, custom knifemakers wanting exposure had to travel the knife show circuit to show off and sell their wares, then hope the cutlery magazines took note to help them get the word out. The internet has changed all that, and today, savvy knifemakers travel the social media circuit from the comfort of their home offices. Talented custom knifemaker Kevin Smock represents this modern breed of custom cutlery artisan.

Before becoming a full-time knifemaker, Kevin was a product designer for a Fortune 500 company with design patents to his credit. He also happened to be a knife collector. Like most creatives, the imaginative side of their brain is always working and around 2012, he discovered “modding” — the art of customizing production knives. This, combined with attending his first Blade Show (the equivalent of the Shot Show), set Kevin on the career-changing course of being the successful custom knifemaker he is today.

In 2015, Smock took out licenses for Spyderco’s patented Compression Lock and round Spydie Hole blade opener and went to work. He reconfigured the Compression Lock from a spine-located liner lock to a push-button release on the front handle into his first custom design. He dubbed it the SK23, and the rest, as they say, is history. Spyderco liked the design so much they released a production version of Kevin’s SK23 in 2019 — simply the “Spyderco Smock” — making Kevin a household name among cutting-edge knife aficionados. Smock Knives has grown into a full-blown custom shop, adding a second folder as well as a bevy of fixed-blade knives, EDC tools, and even a line of custom aftermarket scales for modding the Spyderco Smock.

The demand for Kevin’s knives took off, and in 2020, his wife, Tracie, left her full-time management position to assist him with the administrative and customer service chores. Tracie also handles the production of custom Spyderco Smock aftermarket scales. Other notable companies, such as DNA Technologies and Metonboss, have jumped on the Smock train thanks to the “modding” boom taking place in the cutlery market today. Needless to say, the mom-and-pop Smock Knives team stays busy, and the waiting list for Kevin’s handiwork has grown exponentially. American Handgunner is proud to bring you a taste of Smock Knives here.