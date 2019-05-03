New Products July/August 2019 Issue

PepperBall TCP

The PepperBall TCP is 7.5" long, weighs about 21 oz. and holds a 6-round magazine. This non-lethal launcher is capable of firing standard PepperBall rounds or VXR projectiles. The round projectiles are accurate out to 60 feet, and the extended-range VXR projectiles can be used for direct impact out to 150 feet. The TCP can be used for even longer ranges when deploying PepperBall rounds to saturate an area with PAVA powder. The PepperBall TCP uses either CO2 or nitrogen as a power source, allowing it to function even in very cold weather. For more info: (877) 887-3773, http://www.pepperball.com



