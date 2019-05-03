New Products July/August 2019 Issue
Manikomio
Krudo Knives
Manikomio is a field knife from Krudo Knives. Manikomio means “insane asylum” and the blade is named as such because it is “insanely sleek.” The 11"-long knife weighs 8.4 oz. Its 5" double-edge blade is made of 9Cr18MoV steel. The 6" handle is black G10. The Manikomio’s all-black elements also make it stealthy. It comes with a Kydex sheath. For more info: (727) 753-8455, http://www.krudoknives.com
The 92G Vertec/ Centurion Tactical
Wilson Combat
The Wilson Combat/Beretta Tactical Centurion Tactical is now offered with a Vertec-Grip frame conversion. The 92G Vertec/Centurion Tactical has a frame reduced to Beretta Vertec size for shooters with smaller hands or for those who prefer the straighter, more 1911-style grip. After reducing the grip frame to Vertec size, Wilson Combat gunsmiths checkered the backstrap and refinished the frame in matte Black Armor Tuff. The pistol comes standard with Black Wilson Combat grips. For more info: (800) 955-4856, http://www.wilsoncombat.com/
Detection
Wiley X, Inc.
The Detection is part of the Wiley X Changeable Series of eyewear. Designed to deliver clear vision, comfortable wear and eye protection, it is an ideal choice for hunters, shooting sports enthusiasts and tactical wearers. The WX Detection is offered in two sets of interchangeable kits with Wiley X’s scratch-resistant and anti-fog coated Selenite polycarbonate lenses. The WX Detection’s lightweight matte black frame has an adjustable wire core with rubberized nose bridge for a secure, comfortable fit. Picture shows the Detection with Clear Lens and Matte Black Frame. For more info: http://www.wileyx.com/ (800) 776-7842
Rendezvous
Emerson Knives
The Rendezvous is much like the knives kept at the side of men who ventured west on foot for a better life when America was in its infancy. But the main difference is Emerson Knives’ Rendezvous is a folding version. With an overall length of 8.6", its 3.6" blade is made of 154 CM steel with a hardness rating of RC 57-59. The handle is G10. Take it camping or hunting and it’s ready for any chore. For more info: (310) 539-5609, http://www.emersonknives.com/
G17B and WSB17
Bear & Son Cutlery
Bear & Son Cutlery’s G17B and WSB17 are butterfly knives designed to look as good as they operate. Both knives weigh 4.5 oz. with an overall length of 9.25". The 3.5" black-coated clip point blade is made of high carbon polished steel. Other features include polished bolsters, a robust latch and bronze washes. The handle of the G17B is Black G10 and the WSB17 is White Smooth Bone. For more info: (256) 435-2227, http://www.bearandsoncutlery.com/
Tactical Grip Glove
Pachmayr
The Tactical Grip Glove was developed specifically for the Mossberg Shockwave and Remington Tac-14. Their 14" barrels and unique birds’ head style pistol grip makes them fast and maneuverable, but they also pack quite a kick. That’s where the Tactical Grip Glove comes in — it will help reduce recoil. The slip-on grip is easy to install and features a single-finger positioning groove, non-slip texturing and a thicker padded area to give the palm of the hand better protection from recoil. For more info: (800) 225-9626, http://www.lymanproducts.com/brands/pachmayr/
Tactica IWB Holster
Tactica Fashion
Instead of taking one type of holster design and merely applying a different color or pattern, Tactica Fashion’s holster is designed specifically for women. The Tactica IWB Holster allows women to carry comfortably as well as conceal easily. Custom-made to fit your handgun, the holster is flexible, making it conform to your waistline, with a fully covered trigger for protection. For more info: (208) 618-4101, http://www.tacticafashion.com/
Conquest V4 3-12x44 And 4-16x50
ZEISS
Zeiss expands its Conquest V4 Riflescope Line with two more models. The Conquest V4 3-12x44 and 4-16x50 are options for those in the market for a dedicated scope for their precision shooting rifle or seeking an upgrade to their hunting rig. The 4-16x50 has a ZMOAi-1 MOA-based reticle, while the 3-12x44 has two reticle options: the ZBR-1 MOA-based reticle with windage correction and the Z-Plex reticle. For more info: (800) 441-3005, http://www.zeiss.com/
Citadel 1911 Laser Engraved Madagascar Pistol
Legacy Sports International
Legacy Sports’ newest offering in its Citadel 1911 Government line is the Citadel 1911 Laser Engraved Madagascar Pistol. Available in both .45 ACP as well as 9mm, the new model is cerakoted gray with laser engraved Damascus patterns across the slide. There is also a redwood pattern contrasting with the gray cerakote on the grips. Other features include a 5" barrel with a full-length guide rod, an ambi thumb safety, a series 70 firing system, a beveled magazine well, a skeletonized hammer and trigger, a beavertail grip safety and more. For more info: (800) 553-4229, http://www.legacysports.com/
ProMat
Cerus Gear
The ProMat from Cerus Gear is a high-quality gun-cleaning mat made in the U.S. by shooters, for shooters. There are ProMats for rifles and handguns with patriotic and schematic designs as well as field-stripping instructions. Cerus Gear actually has 80+ designs with detailed, accurate and vibrant imagery so this means there’s a ProMat for every shooter. For more info: (877) 371-2586, http://www.cerusgear.com/
Quickie
TOPS Knives
Quickie from TOPS Knives is a 3-finger karambit. This means the third finger away from the blade should be placed in the hole in the knife’s skeletonized handle. The design allows some use of the hand while holding the knife. The Quickie has an overall length of 5" and weighs 1.2 oz. without a sheath. Its 1.63" blade is made of 1095 steel with a hardness rating of 56-58 RC. For more info: (208) 542-0113, http://www.topsknives.com/
G34X
Stealth Cam
The G34X raises Stealth Cam’s G-series of cameras to the next level. With its 26-megapixel resolution, 16:9 wide image ratio, HD video recording and SD card compatibility up to 512GB, the G34X offers high resolution as well as high-capacity recording. Other features include retina low-light sensitivity, Matrix advanced blur reduction, time lapse with PIR override, a 0.5-second reflex trigger, 1-9 image burst mode, geo tagging, password protection and more. For more info: (877) 269-8490, http://www.stealthcam.com
ZT 0640
Zero Tolerance Knives
The ZT 0640 from Zero Tolerance Knives combines practical design with eye-catching style. Its 3.75"-long clip-point blade is made of CPM 20CV high-chromium stainless steel. The blade is machine satin-finished on the grinds and stonewashed on the flats. The Titanium handle features a new green carbon fiber composite overlay and ridged machining at the top following the handle’s angular contours. Weighing 4.4 oz., the ZT 0640 is a fully manual knife that opens one handed with the Emerson thumb disk. For more info: (800) 325-2891, http://zt.kaiusaltd.com
Defender-Flex Prestige Pant
Tactical 1.1
The Defender-Flex Prestige Pant from Tactical 1.1 can be worn day or night. Made of softened stretch twill, a pair will keep its shape to make you look sharp and feel comfortable. Sporting a traditional 5-pocket design, the Defender-Flex Prestige Pant is comfortable but tough too. It features Nylon 6-reinforced front pocket edges, with shored up belt loops and pockets. For more info: (866) 451-1726, http://www.511tactical.com
Reproduction Grips
Deer Hollow Enterprises LLC
Reproduction Grips from Deer Hollow Enterprises are produced with the discerning collector in mind. The latest computer-based technology combined with old-fashioned craftsmanship is used to produce the grips. Made with hand-selected wood and quality hardware, the reproduction grips capture the exact look and feel of the original. For more info: (931) 212-9631, http://www.deerhollowonline.com
HandALL Beavertail Grip Sleeves for GLOCK 17
Hogue Inc.
Hogue has added two models to their line of precision fit HandALL Beavertail Grip Sleeves. Both sleeves are designed to fit the GLOCK 17, a favored pistol for LE, military and personal use around the world. One is made for GLOCK Gen 1, 2 and 5 and the second is for Gen 3 and 4. The Hogue HandALL Beavertail Grip Sleeve is built from a thermoplastic elastomer compound surface and is covered with Hogue’s familiar Cobblestone texture, a series of small circular bumps providing a non-slip, non-irritating grip on the rubber. For more info, (800) 438-4747, http://www.hogueinc.com
Ikuchi
Spyderco
The Spyderco Ikuchi is very slim and different from the usual pocketknife form and function. Weighing 2.1 oz. and with an OALof 7.61", the Ikuchi (pronounced ee-koo-chee and named after a mythical Japanese sea monster) has a curved handle with skeletonized stainless steel liners and carbon fiber/G10 laminate scales. The satin-finished CPM S30V stainless steel blade is 3.26" long and full-flat ground. For more info: (800) 525-7770, http://www.spyderco.com
TX14R
Coast Products Inc.
The TX14R is the ideal light for LE and the military. It combines a Long-Range Optic System with a Slide Focus and anti-roll bezel for easy use in the field. With the Flex Charge Dual System, the light can run on lithium or alkaline rechargeable batteries. With high, strobe and low modes with the slide focus, this light is adaptable to a variety of situations. The TX14R has a low light output of 165 at a distance of 600 ft. and a high light output of 900 lumens at a distance of 1,281 ft. For more info: (800) 426-5858, http://www.coastportland.com
PepperBall TCP
PepperBall
The PepperBall TCP is 7.5" long, weighs about 21 oz. and holds a 6-round magazine. This non-lethal launcher is capable of firing standard PepperBall rounds or VXR projectiles. The round projectiles are accurate out to 60 feet, and the extended-range VXR projectiles can be used for direct impact out to 150 feet. The TCP can be used for even longer ranges when deploying PepperBall rounds to saturate an area with PAVA powder. The PepperBall TCP uses either CO2 or nitrogen as a power source, allowing it to function even in very cold weather. For more info: (877) 887-3773, http://www.pepperball.com
Q5 Match Steel Frame Competition C1 Holster
Walther Arms
The Q5 Match Steel Frame Competition C1 Holster is made of black Kydex with an adjustable tension thumb screw. It’s legal in IDPA, USPSA, IPSC and 3-Gun when the correct bracket is used. The holster fits the Q5 Match SF as well as the 5" PPQ and Q5 Match. It allows for fast draw times but offers enough tension to retain the firearm when moving quickly. Walther Arms teamed up with Veil Solutions on this product and the holster was offered at the same time the Q5 Match SF was launched. For more info: (479) 242-8500, www.waltherarms.com
http://www.waltherarms.com