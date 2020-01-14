New Products
March/April 2020 Issue
NoizeBarrier Micro Earplugs
OTTO Engineering's dual-mode NoizeBarrier Micro Earplugs heighten situational awareness while hunting in the field or on the range. Press a button to activate enhanced mode providing 5X amplification of soft sounds to improve detection at a distance. When in standard mode, the earplugs allow for natural hearing and protect users from loud continuous noise. NoizeBarrier Micros last for 16 hours of continuous use. Just pop them into the case to recharge.
For more info: www.otto-comm.com, (847) 428-7171
Shorty Grip
ZEV Technologies has released the Shorty Grip for its standard-sized O.Z-9 modular pistol platform. According to ZEV Marketing VP Dave Roberts, a compact grip on a standard pistol gives “the advantage of a longer slide and longer sight radius” but minimizes printing to allow concealed carry. With the Shorty Grip, O.Z-9 standard pistol can change the size and color of grips as well as slide and barrel lengths. Available in Black, FDE and Gray, the Shorty Grip comes with a take-down pin and with the ZEV Gen4 Magazine Release already installed. It’s compatible with both G19- and G17-size magazines.
For more info: www.zevtechnologies.com, (805) 486-5800
VRPA40
Rock Island Armory brings the pump action to the VR family of shotguns with the VRPA40. RIA calls the 12-ga. VRPA40 “the ultimate home defense shotgun.” Its capability and versatility make it a leader in pump action mag-fed shotguns for a fraction of the price. Made of 7075 T6 aluminum with a Marine black anodized finish, the VRPA40 has a 5+1 capacity of 23/4" and 3" shells. Its magazines are interchangeable with other RIA VR Series shotguns. OAL is 55.1"; weight is 6.9 lbs. empty. The VRPA40 has a contoured 20" barrel and comes with a heat shield.
For more info: www. armscor.com, (775) 537-1444
New X-TAC Supergrades
Wilson Combat’s X-TAC Supergrades are limited-number custom 1911s (only a few are hand-built each month). This makes every Supergrade a collector’s piece. Offered in .45 ACP, 9mm or .38 Super, the pistols have a 5" Stainless Match Grade Barrel and Bushing with Flush Cut Reverse Crown. Other features include a Full-Size Carbon Steel Round Butt Frame, a Unique X-TAC Frontstrap/Mainspring Housing Treatment, a Contoured Magazine Well, High-Ride Bullet Proof Beavertail Grip Safety, a Tactical Bullet Proof Thumb Safety and more.
For more info: www.wilsoncombat.com, (800) 955-4856
Toric 10x50 Binocular
TRACT Optics has added the TORIC 10x50 Binocular to its high-end optics line. Featuring SCHOTT HT (high transmission) glass for superior images, the TORIC 10x50 Binocular comes standard with a magnesium alloy body, Argon-filled waterproof and fog-proof construction plus multi-step eyecups with rounded edges. These enhancements result in incredibly sharp and bright images for long-range viewing. Each TORIC 10x50 ships with a Neoprene neck strap, an eyepiece rain guard, tethered/removable objective lens covers and a micro fiber cleaning cloth.
For more info: www.tractoptics.com, (631) 662-7354
300 HAM’R
Starline Brass has added the 300 HAM’R to its line of high-quality brass. Originally named the .30-30 AR, the 300 HAM’R was developed for improved terminal performance in the AR-15 platform while still using the standard 5.56 bolt carrier group. The 300 HAM’R has a substantial velocity and energy advantage over calibers such as the 300 Blackout and 7.63x39 that gives it a 30-30 performance out of the AR-15. This cartridge has been used extensively for hog and deer hunting and has even been used in Africa for plains game.
For more info: ww.starlinebrass.com, (800) 280-6660
Universal Grip Holster
Tactica’s Universal Grip Holster allows you to conceal carry a wide variety of handguns. It protects the trigger guard so if you have different guns with similar lengths and widths, the Universal Grip Holster is the ideal choice. There’s no need to buy a separate holster for each make and model. Featuring a grippy, textured outside material, the Universal Grip Holster will grasp securely to any type of clothing. It is lined with thermoplastic elastomer, a flexible yet durable material.
For more info: www.tacticafashion.com, (208) 618-4101
MC-800-TI-S
Bear OPS, the tactical brand of Bear & Son Cutlery specializing in military and law enforcement knives, introduces the Bear OPS MC-800-TI-S. The American-made Titanium pocket knife combines premium materials with superior performance at an affordable price. The low-profile, fast action framelock has a 27/8" S35VN steel blade with a satin finish. It deploys smoothly using the integrated flipper on ball bearing washers. Ergonomic titanium stone-washed handles ensure a positive, comfortable grip and firm blade control. With an OAL of 65/8" and weighing 1.7 oz., the Bear OPS MC-800-TI-S comes with a deep-carry, ambidextrous pocket clip.
For more info: www.bearandsoncutlery.com, (256) 435-2227
6.5mm Creedmoor Low Recoil Ammo
HSM Ammunition’s 6.5mm Creedmoor Low Recoil Ammo reduces felt recoil by 47 percent! So one rifle chambered in 6.5mm Creedmoor can be shot by anyone, even by youngsters, without worrying about excessive felt recoil. The ammo also features full, standard weight-for-caliber, 140-gr. hunting bullets. HSM partnered with Sierra Bullets to develop the proprietary bullet with the distinct orange ballistic tip. Only the best cases and primers combined with a “secret” blend of temperature tolerant powders drive those bullets.
For more info: www.hsmammunition.com, (406) 777-2106
GLOCK 19 Gen 5 Tactical Custom Model
The GLOCK 19 is one of the most popular compact handguns today. ALTAMONT’s G19 Gen5 Tactical Custom Model is the only G19 upgrade on the market and the only Gen5 with an improved Fingergroove Front strap. It features a permanent G10-reinforced polymer frame and G10 grips. The finger-groove front-strap inserts ensure frame rigidity, grip surface ergonomics and tactile functionality. The custom G19 slide has front serrations and a deep star stipple in a gray/black finish.
For more info: www.altamontco.com, (800) 626-5774
Tritium Front Sight Post
TRUGLO’s Tritium Front Sight Post is a direct-fit replacement for the front sight posts found in conventional tactical rifles. The AR-15 and AK-series rifles’ standard front sights are reliable but not in low-light conditions. The Tritium Front Sight Post solves this problem. Built on CNC-machined steel housing with a nitride Fortress Finish, the TRUGLO front sight is machined and assembled in the U.S. with Swiss tritium. It glows in the dark and needs no light exposure to activate. Offered in AR-15 and AK models, it includes an installation/adjustment tool to replace and zero the sight.
For more info: www.truglo.com
No Bite Ultra Lite Hammer Set
The No Bite Ultra Lite Hammer Set from Cylinder and Slide reduces the possibility of the hammer hitting or pinching the web of your hand. The edges of the hammer are chamfered for comfortable non-snag carry. Made from special tooled steel, the hammer set is made of Rockwell C tested at 50-55. The sear is cut from tool-steel plate stock and CNC-machined to exacting tolerances. The No Bite Ultra Lite Hammer Set is offered in a Target set (21-lb.hammer spring) or Duty Carry set (26-lb. hammer spring).
For more info: www.cylinder-slide.com, (800) 448-1713
Sweat Shield Micro Holster
The Sweat Shield Micro Holster is a low-profile concealment holster offered in Remora’s original Non-Slip or New GENII material. It’s draw-side specific with a swivel metal clip to accommodate your preferred cant for improved comfort. Lightweight and durable, the Sweat Shield Micro Holster’s outer skin is made of rubberized non-slip fabric. Lining options are Standard Black Denier, Black Ultra Plush and Leather. Marine-grade thread is used to put it all together. The holster comes in four sizes for semi-autos and three sizes for revolvers.
For more info: www.remoraholsterstore.com, (239) 316-7770
Raging Hunter
Taurus USA’s Raging Hunter is now offered in .454 Casull. It joins the original .44 Magnum and the .357 Magnum in this hunting revolver platform. Available in three barrel lengths (8.375", 6.75" and 5.125"), the .454 Casull Raging Hunter features a spurred hammer, DA/SA action and a five-round cylinder. A sleeved barrel construction, factory-tuned porting and a gas-expansion chamber to reduce muzzle rise make the Raging Hunter ideal for short- and mid-range big-game hunting. Its frame comes in matte black or stainless; the barrel and cylinder are matte black. An integrated Picatinny rail allows easy optic mounting.
For more info: www.taurususa.com, (800) 327-3776