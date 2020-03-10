Malus SOL

Tenicor

The Malus SOL from Tenicor is a low-profile holster that keeps your gun well hidden. It’s designed to work with the Surefire X300 series of weapon-mounted lights. The body contour on the holster is designed to fit to your body, driving the top of the gun flush against the torso. The camming bar is interchangeable with three different sizes to fine tune concealment. When cinched by the belt, it rotates the grip into the body to keep the gun hidden. For more info:

www.tenicor.com