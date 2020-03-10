New Products May/June
2020 Issue
92 Elite Compact and Centurion
Langdon Tactical
The 92 Elite LTT has been described as the ultimate Beretta 92. Recently, Langdon Tactical released the carry friendly versions of the pistol — the 92 Elite Compact and Centurion. The two models have the same slide, frame, grip and barrel as the full-size 92 Elite LTT. Other common features include front cocking serrations, dovetailed fiber optic front sight, square notch serrated rear sight, solid steel guide rod, exclusive trigger guard radius, stainless steel trigger, checkering on the front and back strap, Ultra Thin VZ/LTT G10 Grips and more. For more info: (571) 385-2979.
Walther Q4 Tac Pro in Coyote Tan
Walther Arms
The Walther Q4 Tac Pro in Coyote Tan is an addition to Walther Arms’ Q4 Tac Series. Guns in the series are adaptable, efficient and integrate both professional and tactical dynamics. The Q4 Tac is designed to allow users to easily switch from iron sights to optics. Built for right- and left-handed shooters, it features an ambi slide stop and reversible button-style magazine release. The Q4 Tac Pro comes with a Walther Performance magwell and three magazines with +2 aluminum extensions. For more info: (479) 242-8500.
Rapid Force Duty Holster
Alien Gear Holsters
Alien Gear’s Rapid Force Duty Holster for law enforcement and the military is built for a fast, intuitive draw. Designed with input from active and retired L.E. officers and military veterans, the holster addresses what is lacking in conventional police holsters. The Rapid Force Duty Holster. It can be used with or without a weapon-mounted light, and with or without a red dot optic. For more info: (208) 215-2046.
Optimized Match Barrel
ZEV Technologies
Redesigned for improved performance and Gen5 compatibility, the Optimized Match Barrel from ZEV Technologies is made from 416R stainless steel. This is an ideal material for making match grade barrels because it allows precise cutting of chambers and rifling. Enhanced features include ZEV’s proprietary broach cut 1 in 14″ left hand twist rifling to create the most accurate GLOCK aftermarket barrel available. Testing confirms a significant increase in accuracy over factory barrels in all standard bullet weights. For more info: (805) 486-5800.
The RazorMax
Outdoor Edge
The RazorMax is Outdoor Edge’s first fixed-blade knife to feature the replaceable blade system, dubbed the RazorSafe System. It accepts both standard replacement blades as well as a new 5″ boning/fillet blade, making it ideal for preparing big game. The new RazorMax allows you to field dress, skin, debone and process game ready for cooking — all with a single tool. Made of Japanese 420J2 stainless steel, the knife comes in two interchangeable blades. The 3.5″ drop-point blade is a field-dressing blade; the 5″ boning/fillet blade is for processing meat. Each blade locks securely into the RazorMax’s black-oxide blade holder. For more info: (800) 447-3343.
Combat Curve Trigger
CMC Triggers
CMC Triggers’ Combat Curve Trigger (CCT) combines the comfort of the classic curve with the indexing of CMC’s patented flat trigger into one hybrid trigger bow. Featuring one-piece assembly, the CMC CCT has a smooth feel, ultra-clean break and an exceptional lock time and reset. (The 3.5-lb. trigger pull is factory preset and not user adjustable.) Made from 8620 alloy steel and S7 tool steel with machined tolerances of plus/minus 0.001″, the CCT fits Mil-Spec AR-15 and AR-10-style rifles. For more info: (817) 563-6611.
Vickers Tactical Magazine Release
TangoDown Inc.
The Vickers Tactical Magazine Release (GMR-007) from TangoDown is for GLOCK 43X and 48 models. Made of the same bullet-proof material and offering the same features as other GLOCK improvements in the GMR series, the GMR-007 can be used regardless of finger size or length. Its unique shape prevents unwanted magazine release if placed on a hard surface. Installation by a Certified GLOCK Armorer or Gunsmith is recommended. For more info: (909) 392-4757.
CPX Red Dot Pistol Series
SCCY Firearms
SCCY’s CPX Red Dot Pistol Series incorporates a factory Crimson Trace, CTS-1500, 3.5MOA Red Dot to the 9mm Luger CPX-1 and CPX-2 as well as to the .380 Auto CPX-3 and CPX-4. The CPX Series retains backup iron sights but allows the user to focus on the target with the parallax-free Crimson Trace Red Dot. The small concealable pistols offer value and features to the user at competitive prices. In photo, the CPX-3 Red Dot. For more info: (386) 322-6336.
Bowie Brown Jigged Bone Hunting Knife
PUMA Knife Co.
Handmade by skilled craftsmen, the Bowie Brown Jigged Bone Hunting Knife from the PUMA Knife Co. has an overall length of 11″ and a blade length of 6.1″. Its satin-finished blade is made of 1.4116 German Cutlery Steel — sourced from Solingen, Germany — and has a Rockwell Hardness of 55-57. This is a classic outdoors knife for hunting, fishing, camping, tactical, survival and bushcrafting. The Bowie Brown Jigged Bone knife comes with a brown leather sheath with lanyard. For more info: (913) 888-5524.
American Combat Pistol (ACP)
Wilson Combat
The American Combat Pistol (ACP) features the latest generation forged slide, frame and barrel handfitted by Wilson Combat pistolsmiths with machined Bullet Proof parts. With a capacity of 8 rounds, the ACP has an OAL of 8.7″ and weighs 41.6 oz. empty. It has a full-size carbon steel frame, a 5″ stainless match-grade barrel, a contoured magazine well and a 5″ carbon steel slide. A new Eagle Claw grip and slide surface offers a non-abrasive, tactile grip. The American Combat Pistol is offered in .45 ACP and 9mm Luger. For more info: (800) 955-4856.
Long Range Hybrid Target Bullets
Berger Bullets
The 7mm 190-gr. Long Range Hybrid Target Bullet boasts a high ballistic coefficient and a jump-tolerant hybrid ogive profile. The 7mm 190-gr. LRHT is ideal for F-Open competitive shooters and is tailored to cartridges as the 284 Winchester, 7mm WSM, 7mm SAU, and 7mm Remington Magnum and more. For more info: (660) 460-2802.
Primo Leather Gun Belt
Hackett Equipment
The Primo Leather Gun Belt from Hackett is a heavy-duty belt designed to enhance everyday carry. The belt is handmade with one solid piece of quality leather. It’s 1.5″ wide by 0.213″ thick and fits waist sizes from 30″ to 54″. Just add 4 to your pants’ size to get your belt size. Hardware consists of a silver color buckle and Chicago belt screws. For more info:
Malus SOL
Tenicor
The Malus SOL from Tenicor is a low-profile holster that keeps your gun well hidden. It’s designed to work with the Surefire X300 series of weapon-mounted lights. The body contour on the holster is designed to fit to your body, driving the top of the gun flush against the torso. The camming bar is interchangeable with three different sizes to fine tune concealment. When cinched by the belt, it rotates the grip into the body to keep the gun hidden. For more info:
GWII Deluxe “Grande Californian”
Pietta USA
From Pietta USA/EMF Company comes the next generation of the popular “Californian” single-action series. The GWII Deluxe “Grande Californian,” available in both .357 and .45 LC, has Victorian scrollwork and sunbursts on the blued barrel. It also features a deep rich color-casehardened frame and is accented with a one-piece, diamond-checkered grip. For more info:
S&W M&P9 Shield EZ Holsters
CrossBreed Holsters
S&W M&P9 Shield EZ Holsters are available from CrossBreed. Owners of the pistol can choose from the following: the SuperTuck, the Reckoning, Freedom Carry, SnapSlide, DropSlide, Purse Defender, Modular Belly Band and Last Ditch. Each holster is custom fit to the M&P9 Shield EZ and is suitable for multiple carry styles. For more info: (888) 732-5011.
Pivot Knife Sharpener
Work Sharp Outdoor
The Pivot Knife Sharpener is one of four new manual sharpeners launched by Work Sharp Outdoor. Aside from the Pivot Knife Sharpener (in picture), the other products are the Pivot Plus Knife Sharpener, Pivot Pro Knife & Tool Sharpener, Micro Sharpener & Knife Tool and the Angle Set Knife Sharpener. These products use Work Sharp’s Convex Carbide Sharpening System to create a superior convex edge quickly and easily. For more info: (800) 597-6170.
MC2c Compact 9mm Pistol
Mossberg
After the MC1sc comes the MC2c. The MC2c Compact 9mm Pistol is Mossberg’s addition to its series of handguns. With a 3.9″ barrel and an overall length of 7.1″, the MC2c is a good size for concealed carry or home protection. Its frame is glass-reinforced polymer; slide is stainless steel. Integrated into the slide is the Mossberg STS (Safe Takedown System). Five initial offerings include two frame variants (standard and cross-bolt safety); choice of slide finishes (black DLC-finished or bead-blasted stainless steel); and with optional TRUGLO Tritium Pro Night sights. All MC2c models come with 13-round flush and 15-round extended coated-steel magazines. For more info: (203) 230-5300.
Colt Python
Colt Mfg. Co. LLC
Colt recently released the upgraded Colt Python. The double-action revolver that debuted in 1955 returns in stainless steel in 4.25″ and 6″ barrel lengths. It is chambered in .357 Magnum and also accommodates 38 Special cartridges. The new Colt Python has been rigorously tested to meet the demands of both shooters and collectors. The improved revolver uses stronger stainless steel alloys, a redesigned rear sight to increase the cross-sectional area of the top strap and minimal trigger action parts. Features such as a recessed target crown, a user-interchangeable front sight and an updated Walnut grip were also added. For more info: (800) 962-2658.
Action .38 Super Comp
ELEY
ELEY’s Action .38 Super Comp has been developed for use in firearms manufactured to handle Major Power Factor ammunition. The round delivers reduced recoil for improved sight picture recovery, and its “rimless” case loaded with a round nose copper metal jacketed 124-gr. bullet offers reliable magazine stacking and feeding. For more info: (325) 754-5771.
Comfort Flex Deluxe
Versacarry
Versacarry has added an inside-the-waistband holster to their Comfort Flex line. The Comfort Flex Deluxe provides comfort while securely holding the firearm in place. Made from Versacarry’s signature water buffalo leather surrounding a polymer insert, this IWB holster has a forward cant for easy draw and a draw-tension adjustment to custom fit the holster to your firearm for a secure carry. For more info: (979) 778-2000.
SIG SAUER Tactical Series
Hogue Knives
Hogue Knives is offering the SIG SAUER Tactical Series as an alternative to the SIG SAUER Legion Series. Knives in the Legion series match the finish of SIG firearms including the chevron medallion, matte black hardware, checkered frame texture and gray Cerakote blade finish. Knives in the Tactical Series has the same fire-arm matching as the LEGION line. However, a SIG medallion instead of the chevron is embedded into the Tactical series knives. In picture is the SIG A01-MicroSwitch Tactical Folder (#16112). For more info: (800) 438-4747.