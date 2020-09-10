New Products Nov/Dec
2020 Issue
SSM-01 Acro Mount for SIG 320
TangoDown
TangoDown’s SSM-01 ACRO Mount for SIG 320 (DP Slide Cut Models) is easy to install and provides a secure platform for your Aimpoint ACRO. The SSM-01 is made from ordnance-grade steel with a rust-resistant black oxide finish. Mounting fasteners are supplied with pre-applied Vibra-Tite VC-3 thread locking compound. For more info: (909) 392-4757, www.tangodown.com
IWB Torsion 3.0 Gun Holster
Bravo Concealment’s IWB Torsion 3.0 Gun Holster integrates a 10-degree inward angle making it conceal better than other holster brands. With the inward angle, a handgun can ride closer to the body without extra attachments or accessories. The IWB holster is ideal for appendix carry or anywhere around your waistline. For more info: (956) 783-7682, www.bravoconcealment.com
WCP320 Carry
Wilson Combat
Wilson Combat reworked a SIG SAUER P320 chassis and an unfinished SIG-manufactured compact slide to come up with a portable yet full-capacity 9mm handgun. The Wilson Combat Optimized WCP320 Carry is a smaller than full-size striker-fired handgun for defensive use and concealed carry. It wears Wilson Combat’s polymer Carry-2 grip module with a 3-slot rail. The slide, front and rear cocking serrations as well as the slide top have been machined with the Wilson Combat X-TAC pattern. SIG’s XFULL trigger is standard on the WCP320 to increase leverage for a lighter, smoother trigger pull. For more info: (800) 955-4856, www.wilsoncombat.com
TT12
Maxpedition
The convertible TT12 is a small everyday carry pack designed in the same style as its larger Maxpedition cousins, the TT22 and TT26 backpacks. Features include a main compartment with two-way access, a top and front spacious main compartment with padded bottom and a rear interior sleeve to store a small tablet. The shoulder strap made of seatbelt material can be adjusted for different modes of carry, from crossbody bag to sling pack to backpack. For more info: www.maxpedition.com
BlackBeard
Mantis
The BlackBeard is an auto-resetting trigger system for AR15s. It allows you to dry fire practice with your AR15 without having to run the charging handle between shots. Using electro-mechanical wizardry, BlackBeard allows you to take up to 10 dry fire shots per second, quickly resetting the hammer between each shot. It’s a drop-in Bolt Carrier Group + magazine that works with your existing trigger with the same weight, break and reset. Installation takes less than a minute. For more info: (630) 551-8171, www.mantisx.com
ARS Stage 1 Sport Holsters
Hogue Inc.
Lead designer and competitive shooter Eric Leach says the ARS Stage 1 Sport Holsters from Hogue Inc. are “100 percent geared toward providing an edge in competition.” They offer a precise fit, adjustable tension, optic accommodation and more. Holster material is CF weave black carbon fiber aerospace polymer. The Sport ARS (Automatic Retention System) is modified for two locking modes: Closed mode uses standard ARS thumb release method for added security; Open mode eliminates thumb release activation and allows the holster to engage with the firearm through friction hold. For more info: (800) 438-4747, www.hogueinc.com
EV2 Magazine Pouch
Comp-Tac
The eV2 Magazine Pouch is an IWB mag pouch for those who want to carry a spare mag in the appendix position. The hybrid pouch is made with a top-grain, cowhide leather backing; a Kydex shell holds the magazine. The pouch, designed for carrying compact magazines, attaches to the belt with a nylon clip to allow the user to set the height of the magazine in relation to his belt. For more info: (281) 209-3040, www.comp-tac.com
Multi-Fit Holster
1791 Gunleathe
The Ultra Custom Multi-Fit Holster is made from ultra-soft cowhide. This holster from 1791 Gunleather features a sweat guard to provide a layer of protection between user and firearm. It comes with a reinforced synthetic tuckable clip for IWB carry. A user can customize the Ultra Custom Multi-Fit Holster to his firearm multiple times. Available in six sizes, the holster will fit everything from revolvers to full-frame firearms. For more info: (800) 407-1791, www.1791gunleather.com
Gun Tool AMP — 1911
Real Avid
Real Avid’s Gun Tool AMP — 1911 is a compact kit loaded for the 1911 platform. It packs in-the-field capability into an efficient and intelligent frame system. The tool includes both Government and Officer barrel bushing wrenches, 1911-related bits and implements plus a foldout magnetic bit driver. Includes punches, picks, scrapers, wrenches and innovative hex key storage. Also offered for pistols and AR15s, the Gun Tool AMP comes in a quick-deploy holster. For more info: (800) 286-0567, www.realavid.com
Custom Armor Inserts
Premier Body Armor
Custom Armor Inserts provide low-profile personal protection. Designed for use with Premier Body Armor’s Tru-Spec Concealed Armor Shirt, the Level IIIA inserts are 0.8 lbs. per panel, with the whole package weighing about 2 lbs. They provide protection without the bulk and weight of a vest or the need for specialized clothing. The panels are just 0.22″ thick but will stop 9mm, .40, .45, and .44 magnum rounds. They are stab and slash resistant as well. For more info: (704) 214-9951, www.premierbodyarmor.com
RAPTOR
Walker’s Game Ear
Walker’s introduces the RAPTOR, an innovation in hearing enhancement and protection. It uses bone-conduction technology to amplify ambient sounds by transmitting sound waves through bones in the head to the inner ear rather than through the ear canals. Nothing is covering or inserted into the ear canal so the RAPTOR is comfortable to use. Paired with foam plugs, it protects your hearing with Walker’s SAC (Sound Activated Compression) and the plugs’ NRR 33 Rating. For more info: (877) 269-8490, www.walkersgameear.com
SRO
Trijicon
The Trijicon SRO or (Specialized Reflex Optic) is designed for pistol use. The wide field of view and clean, crisp dot make it easy for users to find and track the dot in target as well as competitive shooting. Every SRO features both manual and automatic LED brightness modes. A top-loading CR2032 battery provides a 3-year battery life (at setting 4 of 8). For more info: (800) 338-0563, www.trijicon.com
Rebel Holster
Versacarry
The Rebel Holster is a hybrid design using both leather and molded polymer. Offered in both IWB and OWB models, it features water buffalo leather plus a custom-molded polymer front. Other features include a closed-cell padded back (for IWB model only), an adjustable draw tension, a raised protective backing and forward cant. For more info: (979) 778-2000, www.versacarry.com