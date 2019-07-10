New Products Sept/Oct
2019 Issue
Raging Hunter .44 Mag and .357 Mag
Taurus
The Raging Hunter from Taurus received the American Hunter Handgun of the Year Golden Bullseye Award in 2018 for its reliability, innovative design and value. Two models are now being offered: the Raging Hunter .44 Magnum (6-round capacity) and the Raging Hunter .357 Magnum (7-round capacity). Both come in three barrel lengths — 8.375", 6.25" and 5.125". Developed as a big-bore revolver for big-game hunting, the Raging Hunter features a unique barrel configuration with factory-tuned porting and a gas expansion chamber to reduce muzzle rise and recoil. For more info: (800) 327-3776.
www.taurususa.com
EDC X9L
Wilson Combat
Wilson Combat has developed a new 5"-barrel, long slide version of the EDC X9 for defensive and recreational shooters who prefer a longer sight radius. The EDC X9L combines the accuracy, ergonomics and trigger pull of the classic 1911 design with reliable and high-capacity performance. The 1"-longer barrel version gives an extended sight radius to match the standard 1911 with a 15-round capacity. An optional aluminum magwell ensures fast reloads under stress or on the clock. For more info: (800) 955-4856, www.wilsoncombat.com
www.wilsoncombat.com
Magazine Floorplate Removal Tool for GLOCK (GFRT-01)
TangoDown Inc.
To keep GLOCK magazines functioning well even in extreme conditions, they require regular inspection and cleaning. But removing GLOCK floorplates can be difficult without the proper tool. The Magazine Floorplate Removal Tool for GLOCK (GFRT-01) makes the job easy. Designed to remove floorplates in all Gen 1 through Gen 5 OE magazines, the GFRT-01 uses the right amount of leverage to draw the floorplate off the magazine body without damaging it. Made of injection-molded nylon, the GFRT-01 is a valuable addition to your toolbox, range bag or pistol case. For more info: (909) 392-4757.
www.TangoDown.com
575 GLS Pro-Fit IWB Holster
Safariland
Safariland’s 575 GLS Pro-Fit IWB Concealment Holster is offered for several subcompact handguns including the GLOCK 43, Springfield XD-S and Smith & Wesson M&P Shield (9mm, .40, .45). The 575 incorporates Safariland’s GLS retention in an open top design with a slimmer, low-cut and compact body, allowing for a comfortable, smaller footprint over comparable models when wearing IWB. The holster body is made of SafariSeven, a proprietary nylon blend. For more info: (800) 347-1200.
www.safariland.com
Backpack Blind Bag in Mossy Oak “Blades” Camo
ALPS OutdoorZ
The Backpack Blind Bag from ALPS OutdoorZ is now offered in Mossy Oak Shadow Grass Blades camo. The waterfowl pattern is suited for vegetative fields and marsh-edge environments with long grass. Ideal for waterfowlers, they can “wear” their gear and keep their hands free to carry decoys, a blind or a seat. Features include adjustable padded shoulder straps, a waist belt and sternum strap and more. The Backpack Blind Bag is also available in Realtree MAX-5. For more info: (800) 344-2577.
www.alpsoutdoorz.com
Bear Branded Bone Knives
Bear & Son Cutlery
The Bear Branded Bone Knives series celebrates Bear & Son Cutlery’s almost 30 years of knife manufacturing and the launch of their new logo. Bear Branded Bone Knives feature a laser-engraved white smooth bone handle, a high carbon stainless steel hollow ground blade and a nickel silver bolster. The series consists of three Lockbacks, two Trappers, one Large Stockman and a Cowhand design. For more info: (800) 844-3034.
www.bearandsoncutlery.com
Universal Press Stand
Lyman
The all-steel, heavy-duty Lyman Universal Press Stand accepts most single, turret and progressive presses. The stand will raise your press 91⁄4" above the bench surface to lessen your fatigue from having to bend over to cycle your press. It also provides a clear view of all reloading operations. All hardware needed to mount your press is included. The Universal Press Stand can be bolted to your bench or C-clamped to provide quick removal if desired. For more info: (800) 225-9626.
www.lymanproducts.com
Citadel American Flag 1911 and Ammo Can
Legacy Sports International
Legacy Sports’ Citadel American Flag 1911 and Ammo Can package consists of a full-size Government 1911 in .45 ACP and an ammo can. The can, fitted with an impact foam insert, nicely stores the 1911 and two mags. Offered in three color schemes, the flag-decorated guns and ammo cans are coated in Cerakote with a Battleworn effect. For more info: (800) 553-4229.
www.legacysports.com
VIP Black
Nighthawk Custom
New to the VIP Series from Nighthawk Custom, the VIP Black 1911 pistol features hand-engraving by Master Engraver Bertram Edmonston and black Diamond Like Coating. The Government-frame VIP Black is chambered in .45 ACP with an OAL of 8.66" and a 5" crowned barrel. Front strap and mainspring housing serrations as well as hand serrations to the rear of the slide ejector match the Heinie black rear sight. It also has a 14-karat solid gold bead front sight and giraffe bone grips. The limited edition VIP Black comes in a custom walnut hardwood presentation case. For more info: (877) 268-4867, www.nighthawkcustom.com
380 Aller
Benchmade Knife Company
Benchmade’s six-in-one 380 Aller was designed for traveling. Features of this compact friction folder include a Wharncliffe blade, screwdriver/pry tip, micro bit slot, custom pocket/money clip, bottle opener and lanyard/key-ring hole. The blade has a plain edge and satin finish and the handle is black G10. For more info: (800) 800-7427,
www.benchmade.com
Tactical Shooting Glasses
Hackett Equipment
The Tactical Shooting Glasses from Hackett Equipment are larger than traditional glasses. They are designed for a wider range of sight and for better protection around your eyes. The glasses look like stylish sunglasses but actually convert into shooting goggles. They are ideal for work, riding a motorcycle, a day at the range or just everyday use. Available in Black, OD Green, Desert Tan, and Pink.
www.hackettequipment.com
SBA4 Pistol Stabilizing Brace
SB Tactical
The SBA4 is a 5-position adjustable brace compatible with all pistol platforms accepting a mil-spec carbine receiver extension. Based on the popular SBM4 brace design, it comes with an ambi QD sling socket and an adjustable nylon strap. The SBA4 offers the user enhanced cheek weld ergonomics, increased stability and improved accuracy while adding only 10 oz. of overall weight. For more info: (603) 854-5030.
www.sb-tactical.com
MC1sc
O.F. Mossberg & Sons Inc.
In celebration of its centennial, Mossberg introduces the MC1sc, a full-featured, 9mm concealed carry handgun. The subcompact MC1sc comes with Mossberg’s Clear-Count single-stack magazines offering low friction and high wear-resistance and at-a-glance assessment of rounds loaded. It also boasts the Mossberg STS (Safe Takedown System), which does not require the user to pull the trigger to disassemble. For more info: (800) 363-3555.
www.mossberg.com
Pistol Red Dot Sight Mount
TRUGLO, Inc.
With the Pistol Red Dot Sight Mount, you no longer need to send the slide of a semi-auto handgun for machining to accept an optic. You can just use the right sight dovetail slot to add an optic mounting base. Made from CNC-machined billet steel with lightening cuts and a Nitride Fortress Finish, the Pistol Red Dot Sight Mount is available for all double-stack models of GLOCK, most models of S&W M&P and Ruger Mark II to Mark IV rimfire target pistols. For more info: (888) 887-8456, www.truglo.com
www.truglo.com
STR-9
Stoeger Industries
Stoeger introduces the STR-9 striker-fired, semi-auto pistol. Chambered in 9mm with a 15+1 capacity, the STR-9 is suitable for everyday carry, home protection or fun at the range. It has a black nitride finish, interchangeable backstrap grips and a 4.17" barrel. Front and back slide serrations provide a firm grip, and a smooth-pulling, crisp trigger houses an internal safety. An accessory rail accepts pistol and laser lights and the reversible magazine release makes it ambidextrous. For more info: (800) 264-4962.
www.stoegerindustries.com
Deluxe AIWB Holster
MTR Custom Leather
The Deluxe AIWB Holster from MTR Custom Leather allows users to conceal larger firearms. The holster’s “claw,” a piece of plastic mounted under the trigger guard, uses the firmness of the gun belt to push the grip side of the holster and gun into your body. This prevents the grip from sticking out, a common occurrence during concealed carry. The Deluxe AIWB Holster provides full coverage for the weapon and trigger and is available for most firearms. For more info: (336) 878-2166.
www.mtrcustomleather.com
Prepared Citizen Classic
Maxpedition
The Prepared Citizen Classic is a CCW-enabled backpack from Maxpedition. Looking like most common daypacks, it helps its owner take on an uninteresting and non-threatening appearance. This protects him from being scrutinized and provides him with a tactical advantage too. The Prepared Citizen Classic has an overall capacity of 1,360 cu. inches with a dual-side accessible, fully looped and lined concealed carry compartment. For more info: (310) 768-0098.
www.maxpedition.com
King Cobra
Colt’s Mfg. Co. LLC
Colt’s double-action King Cobra in .357 Magnum features American stainless steel construction, a heavy-duty frame with a full lug 3" barrel and a six-round capacity. The King Cobra also boasts the same user-replaceable front sight and Linear Leaf spring trigger (LL2) as the rest of Colt’s Cobra family. For more info: (800) 962-2658.
www.colt.com
Smart Drive 90
Real Avid
The Smart Drive 90 is a master-grade gunsmithing bit set. It features a unique driver with a jeweler’s top handle for one-hand adjustments. A smaller driver can be used alone or paired with the main driver. An added innovation is a super-bright, 360-degree COBB LED light to illuminate your work area with zero shadows. The Smart Drive 90 comes in a well-organized case with a magnetic compartment to store and hold loose fasteners and springs during disassembly. For more info: (800) 286-0567, www.realavid.com
www.realavid.com
N1 Pistol
Naroh Arms
Naroh Arms’ N1 is a micro-compact 9mm handgun with a 3.125" barrel and an OAL of 6.1". Weighing 16 oz. unloaded, the double-action only (DAO) pistol sports an internal drop safety. The N1 has a 7075 aluminum hard coat anodized receiver with full-length slide rails, a 1913 accessory rail and front and rear slide serrations. Sights are polymer 3-dot (white) standard; grips are glass-reinforced polymer. No trigger pull is required for disassembly. For more info: (321) 806-4875.
naroharms.com
Dicer Kitchen Knives
TOPS Knives
TOPS Knives’ Dicer Kitchen Knives are made of CPM S35VN premium steel with blue and black G10 handles. They are kitchen tools that will likely be passed down from generation to generation. The Dicer will eventually be offered as a complete set. Right now, only two are available: the Dicer 8 Chef Knife and the Dicer 3 Paring Knife. The Dicer 8 has an OAL of 12.25"; blade length is 7.75". For the Dicer 3, OAL is 7.88"; blade length is 3.5". For more info: (208) 542-0113.
www.topsknives.com