Magazine Floorplate Removal Tool for GLOCK (GFRT-01)

TangoDown Inc.



To keep GLOCK magazines functioning well even in extreme conditions, they require regular inspection and cleaning. But removing GLOCK floorplates can be difficult without the proper tool. The Magazine Floorplate Removal Tool for GLOCK (GFRT-01) makes the job easy. Designed to remove floorplates in all Gen 1 through Gen 5 OE magazines, the GFRT-01 uses the right amount of leverage to draw the floorplate off the magazine body without damaging it. Made of injection-molded nylon, the GFRT-01 is a valuable addition to your toolbox, range bag or pistol case. For more info: (909) 392-4757.



