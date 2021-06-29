New Products Sept/Oct
2021 Issue
Lightweight Tactical Defense (LTD) Pistol Line
Lone Wolf Arms
Lone Wolf Arms introduces the Lightweight Tactical Defense (LTD) Pistol Line. Unlike many other GLOCK-pattern alternatives on the market, the LTD is not the result of geometry changes, or polishing of new old-stock parts, but rather the culmination of decades of experience. The LTD is the culmination of that experience and provides the same capacity as its inspiration. Thanks to the Timberwolf Frame, the LTD offers a slimmer, more natural feel. They are also lighter. MSRP: $699.95. For more info: (208) 448-0600, LoneWolfDist.com
Bear OPS Bold Action 14
Bear & Son Cutlery
Bear OPS, Bear & Son Cutlery’s professional-grade brand of knives, introduces an automatic pocketknife that is California-legal. The compact Bear OPS Bold Action 14 has a smooth action and premium looks. It is constructed from 14c28n Sandvik metal with a black-coated finish. The Bold Action 14 deploys with a push of a button. An upgraded safety mechanism helps prevent unintentional deployment. The handles are CNC-machined from high-grade aluminum. Weighing 1.3 oz., the Bold Action 14 has an OAL of 4¼”. MSRP: $119.99. For more info: (256) 435-2227, BearAndSonCutlery.com
Anaconda
Colt’s Mfg. Inc.
The updated Anaconda has been added to Colt’s Snake Gun revolver series. With a six-round, large frame, the Anaconda is a U.S. forged stainless steel double-action revolver chambered in 44 Magnum. The 2021 version has been redesigned to use an oversized Python action with a bulked-up frame. Recoil-absorbing Hogue overmolded grips are interchangeable with all Colt Python grips. The sights are elevation- and windage-adjustable, and interchangeable with an Allen key. The full-lug, ventilated rib barrel is offered in 6″ (in picture) and 8″ lengths. MSRP: $1,499. For more info: (800) 962-2658, Colt.com
Pistol Case
Qwik2Conceal
The Pistol Case from Qwik2Conceal is designed to keep your valuables out of sight but in the most obvious place whether in your home, mobile home, car or boat. Hide your pistol with magazines in the case and reach for it quickly for personal defense. Qwik2Conceal cases come with a Zipper opening on the front side; pistol cavity is made for over 50 different styles of pistols. The cover is made of 600 Denier Poly/Nylon with a Urethane Coating while the interior plastic-foam is Corrugated Black Polypropylene. MSRP: $49.95. For more info: (800) 819-4245, Qwik2Conceal.com
HE 507C-GR X2
Holosun
Holosun’s HE507C-GR is an open reflex optical sight for pistols. Features include Holosun’s Green Super LED with up to 50k hours battery life and a Multi-Reticle System. It has Solar Failsafe that allows the red dot sight to remain powered when the battery fails and Shake Awake Technology that shuts off the LED when no motion is detected. MSRP: $399.99. For more info: (909) 594-2888, Holosun.com
AX1
WOOX
The WOOX AX1 combines craftsmanship with a tomahawk-style design. The octagonal Appalachian hickory handle adds durability and ergonomics. The wedge-shaped head is made of tempered carbon steel and is Cerakoted to offer greater durability and weather resistance. Another feature is a heavy-duty steel, diamond heel in the pommel. Offered in Walnut, Midnight Grey and Black, the AX1 comes with a black leather blade cover and collar. MSRP: $199. For more info: (303) 947-2865, WooxStore.com
Multi-Carry Thigh Bag
Tactica Fashion
The Multi-Carry Thigh Bag from Tactica Fashion is stylish and versatile. There are over six convenient ways to use the bag with its three adjustable straps. Made of canvas with zinc composite die cast anchor points, you can go hiking with the bag wrapped around your hip hugging your thigh, on your back like a backpack, or slung across your body as a messenger bag. This multi-carry bag comes in Army Green, Charcoal and Coyote (in picture). MSRP: $99. For more info: (208) 618-4101, TacticaFashion.com
TaurusTX 22 Competition
Taurus
Taurus introduces the TaurusTX 22 Competition, an optics-ready semi-automatic sporting pistol. Chambered in .22LR, it builds on the original TaurusTX 22 with a slide assembly for optic compatibility. It features a “skeletonized” slide with a cutout between the ejection port to just behind the front sight. Part of the TaurusTX 22 Competition platform is a 5″ bull barrel with the breech end machined to accept a base mounting plate. Two small adapter plates for four mounting patterns allow the use of the Trijicon RMR, C-More STS2, Vortex Venom Doctor Noblex, Burris Fast Fire, Sightmark Mini, Holosun HS507C, Leupold Delta Point Pro and more. MSRP: $484.85. For more info: (800) 327-3776, TaurusUSA.com
Concealed Carry Bible Cover
Skinner Sights
While the “flagship” of the Skinner Sewing lineup is their HTF Concealed Storage/Carry Garment Bag, Skinner Sights also has a Concealed Carry Bible Cover. Constructed of premium materials, the cover will discreetly carry a concealed handgun and an extra magazine. It can hold a large Bible and securely carry either a revolver or semi auto handgun (4″ revolver or GLOCK 22-sized handguns and smaller). Available in “non-tactical” Olive or Black. MSRP: $49. For more info: (406) 745-4570, SkinnerSights.com
P320 Grip Module
Wilson Combat
Wilson Combat’s P320 Grip Module incorporates the suggestions of tactical trainers, champion shooters and firearms experts into the final product. The grip module looks unmistakably Wilson. It is a practical, comfortable and stylish grip available for SIG’s P320 and the ideal choice for practical shooting or defensive handgun use. MSRP: $64.95. For more info: (800) 955-4856, ShopWilsonCombat.com
HEX Wasp
HEX Optics
The HEX Wasp from HEX Optics is designed for low-profile, direct mounting. It is suited for concealed carry pistols and offset rifle mounting. The Wasp is always powered and features an auto-dimming sensor that regulates proper dot brightness based on ever-changing ambient light conditions. Precision machined from 6061 T6 Hardcoat anodized aluminum and outfitted with a scratch-resistant, anti-glare glass lens, the HEX Wasp is a rugged, reliable companion for optics-ready everyday carry. MSRP: $299. For more info: (800) 680-6866, HEXOptics.com
Triple Threat
Real Avid
Real Avid’s Triple Threat cleans guns faster and protects guns longer. It is actually three products to fight fouling, corrosion and friction. Gun-Max Gun Oil boasts superior performance in high friction lubrication, corrosion resistance and cold weather viscosity. Bore-Max Bore Foam is engineered for maximum copper elimination while still being safe for the bore. Foul-Out Gunk Blaster allows you to de-gunk on the fly. It’s safe for polymer surfaces, evaporates fast and can quickly blast away burnt powder, oil and grease. MSRP: $12.99 for each 12-oz. can. For more info: (800) 286-0567, ReadAvid.com
The Bestia
TOPS Knives
TOPS Knives melded the El Chete with a kukri to come up with The Bestia. With a quarter-inch thick 1095 blade with a tactical stone coating, it is a true beast in chopping ability. Weighing 31.5 oz., the 19.25″-long knife can do most heavy tasks. The Bestia has thick, contoured handles made of Tan or Green Canvas Micarta and comes with a black Kydex sheath. As soon as you hold it in your hands, you know it wants to get some work done. MSRP: $300. For more info: (208) 542-0113, TOPSKnives.com
Bullets for the 405-Winchester
Northern Precision
Northern Precision now offers Bullets for the 405 Winchester. They come in a variety of standard and custom weights. These start at 225 grains and include a 265-grain and the 300-grain. Custom weights can also be made. Bullets are made in lead tip, round nose. A spitzer will soon be offered. There are also bonded core bullets for hunting and non-bonded for sight-ins. Both will shoot same point of impact. MSRP: From $25 for a box of 50 non-bonded; $35 for a box of 25 bonded. For more info: (315) 955-8679, NPCustomBullets.com